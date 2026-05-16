Friendship tree campaign promotes green growth, international solidarity

HCM CITY — The HCM City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) on May 16 launched a friendship tree-planting campaign and unveiled the "Friendship Tree Garden" in Phú An Ward, aiming to strengthen people-to-people ties while promoting sustainable urban development.

The event marked the 136th birth anniversary of President Hồ Chí Minh (May 19, 1890–2026) and looked ahead to the 50th anniversary of Sài Gòn-Gia Định being officially renamed HCM City (July 2, 1976–2026).

HUFO President Hà Thanh said the programme aligns with the city's strategy to expand green urban spaces and supports the municipal Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee's "Planting one million green trees" campaign. It also contributes to HUFO's target of planting 5,000 trees during the 2025–30 period.

She described the Friendship Tree Garden as a symbol of solidarity, cooperation and enduring friendship between HCM City residents and international partners. The participation of consulates general, organisations, businesses and foreign friends highlighted a shared commitment to environmental sustainability and green development.

Representing the consular corps in the city, Cuban Consul General Mauricio Alejandro Martinez Duque said the world is confronting growing environmental and resource-related challenges that require stronger global cooperation and collective responsibility.

He praised HCM City's green initiatives, saying the "Planting 5,000 green trees" and "Planting one million green trees" programmes help raise public awareness of environmental protection, sustainable development and eco-friendly lifestyles.

The diplomat added that such initiatives also foster harmonious development by encouraging dialogue, cooperation, friendship and solidarity among nations for the common good of the international community.

After the tree-planting ceremony and inauguration of the Friendship Tree Garden, delegates visited Phú An Bamboo Village, a bamboo ecological conservation site, and took part in activities introducing traditional Vietnamese culture. — VNS