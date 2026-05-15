Politburo discusses institutional breakthroughs to drive HCM City’s development

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm chaired a meeting of the Politburo in Hà Nội on Friday to review the implementation of Resolution No 31-NQ/TW on the development orientation and tasks for HCM City through 2030, with a vision to 2045.

Participants listened to reports and assessed the city’s implementation of the resolution over the past three years.

HCM City has actively coordinated with central agencies, ministries, experts and scientists to conduct a comprehensive review of the implementation process and evaluate achievements. At the same time, it has proactively researched and proposed the issuance of a new Politburo resolution on its development in the new era. The preparation of the proposal and draft resolution has been carried out in a serious and methodical manner, closely aligned with the city’s practical development needs and the country’s strategic development orientations in the new phase.

That the Politburo pays attention to the study and formulation of the new resolution for HCM City carries special significance, reflecting the Party Central Committee’s strong confidence in and high expectations for the southern metropolis.

The new policy framework is expected to provide an important political foundation for the city to further strengthen its role as a national growth engine and a leading centre for economy, finance, science – technology, and innovation in Việt Nam and the wider region.

The resolution is also hoped to lay the groundwork for the development of a Special City Law for HCM City, aimed at creating breakthrough institutional mechanisms, expanding development space and generating new momentum for the city’s fast and sustainable development in the new period. — VNA/VNS