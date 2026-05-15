Việt Nam proposes key cooperation orientations at BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting

NEW DELHI — Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyễn Minh Hằng has put forward a range of cooperation priorities between BRICS and partner countries at the Expanded BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting, underscoring the need to strengthen resilience through both internal capacity and international collaboration.

The meeting, themed “Building Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainable Development,” opened on May 14 under the chairmanship of the Minister of External Affairs of India – the BRICS Chair in 2026. It brought together foreign ministers and senior officials from member states and partner countries.

Delegates focused their discussion on major orientations to enhance self-reliance, promote innovation, deepen cooperation and advance sustainable growth. They also addressed reforming the multilateral system and global governance, responding to global challenges, and shaping development opportunities for the Global South.

In her speech, she stressed that no country can withstand external shocks without a solid foundation of self-reliance combined with effective international cooperation.

She shared Việt Nam’s approach to building an independent and self-reliant economy linked to deep international integration, while proposing several key areas for enhanced cooperation between BRICS and partner countries.

Việt Nam called for stronger collaboration to ensure energy security and improve the resilience of supply chains for essential goods, including strengthening mutual support in energy supply, expanded cooperation in renewable energy and energy transition, and mechanisms to assist one another in response to external shocks.

Hằng also emphasised the need to develop logistics infrastructure and strengthen intercontinental connectivity, while ensuring freedom, safety and security of maritime and aviation activities in line with international law.

In addition, the Deputy FM highlighted the importance of maintaining smooth flows of trade and investment, and stepping up cooperation in science, technology and digital transformation. She also underscored the need to uphold a rules-based, fair and inclusive multilateral trading system; and promote technology transfer, research and development, and the application of emerging technologies such as AI, semiconductors, biotechnology and green technologies.

She also proposed fostering new development ecosystems through institutional and governance reforms, with people at the centre as both drivers and beneficiaries. She also called for greater sharing of experience and development models and stronger cooperation in areas such as food security, water resources, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, aiming to enhance resilience and improve the quality of life.

In his opening remarks, Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar noted that the world is facing increasing uncertainties, calling for stronger cooperation among emerging economies. As BRICS Chair, India is promoting dialogue across key areas, including development, energy, food security, supply chains and technology to support inclusive growth.

Participants voiced concern over pressing global challenges such as geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, energy insecurity and unequal access to climate finance. They highlighted BRICS’ role in promoting sustainable trade, facilitating technology transfer and contributing to global standards in science and technology, particularly in artificial intelligence.

The meeting will continue on May 15 with a session focusing on reforming the multilateral system and global governance. — VNA/VNS