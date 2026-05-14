Việt Nam vows tougher IP enforcement after US report raises concerns

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has stated it is intensifying the crackdown on intellectual property (IP) violations and called on the United States to make an 'objective and balanced assessment' of the country’s efforts after a new US report placed Việt Nam under heightened scrutiny over IP protection.

Spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng said Việt Nam remained committed to “resolutely and strictly” addressing all acts of intellectual property infringement while continuing to strengthen legal protections and enforcement mechanisms.

She was addressing 'media queries over the fact that Việt Nam was mentioned dozens of times in the US Trade Representative' 2026 Special 301 Report and had become the only country placed in what was described as the highest IP-related alert category by Washington, during a regular press briefing in Hà Nội.

Hằng said Việt Nam’s legal framework on intellectual property had been continuously improved since the adoption of the 2005 Law on Intellectual Property, with subsequent amendments bringing the system more in line with the country’s development needs and commitments under new-generation free trade agreements to which Việt Nam is a party.

The diplomat highlighted international recognition of Việt Nam’s progress in innovation, noting that the country ranked 44th out of 139 economies in the 2025 Global Innovation Index compiled by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), placing it among ASEAN members with positive achievements in the field.

According to the spokeswoman, the Government has also issued a series of directives aimed at strengthening enforcement against counterfeit goods, smuggling and online IP violations. These include a January 2026 directive from the Government Prime Minister on enhancing IP enforcement and consumer protection in e-commerce, as well as Official Dispatch No. 38 issued on May 5 this year ordering stronger measures to combat infringement.

“This demonstrates Việt Nam’s persistent policy of strengthening the protection and enforcement of intellectual property rights in connection with rapid and sustainable development, building a transparent and secure investment and business environment, and effectively implementing international commitments,” Hằng said.

The spokeswoman said authorities had worked closely with technology firms, cross-border platforms and service providers to detect and handle violations. In 2025 alone, market surveillance forces handled 3,306 cases of IP infringement in traditional markets and 599 cases on e-commerce platforms and social media, while more than 1,200 websites suspected of copyright infringement were blocked.

She added that criminal prosecutions and trials involving IP offences had increased compared with the previous year, while customs authorities had uncovered multiple cases involving counterfeit and infringing goods of significant value.

Hằng also urged rights holders and cross-border platform operators to take greater responsibility in preventing and removing infringing content, goods and services from their platforms.

Addressing domestic businesses, including exporters, she recommended that enterprises strengthen compliance with IP laws and avoid producing, trading or facilitating counterfeit trademark goods or other products infringing intellectual property rights.

Businesses should also proactively protect their intellectual assets and cooperate with authorities and rights holders in detecting and handling violations, she said, describing the effort as a “shared responsibility” aimed at improving the reputation of Vietnamese firms and enhancing the country’s image in international trade cooperation.

“Việt Nam calls on the US to make objective and balanced assessments of Việt Nam’s efforts and achievements in the protection and enforcement of intellectual property rights,” Hằng said, adding that Việt Nam stands ready to share information and clarify its policies with international partners, including the US, to address differences appropriately. — VNS