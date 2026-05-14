New resolution targets modern governance, green transition to 2035

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Quốc Dũng yesterday chaired a meeting reviewing the drafting of a new Party Central Committee resolution on environmental protection and climate change response, which will replace Resolution No. 24-NQ/TW dated June 3, 2013.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment reported that 12 years of implementing Resolution 24 have delivered significant results. The draft resolution sets out targets to 2035, focusing on modern environmental governance, ecosystem restoration and the green transition.

By 2050, Việt Nam aims for a healthy living environment, with green and circular economies as key drivers and net-zero emissions as a central goal.

Proposed measures include stronger Party leadership and public engagement, institutional and state management reforms, development of green markets and emissions controls, tighter oversight of pollution sources and remediation of environmental hotspots, nature and biodiversity conservation, climate adaptation, science, technology and innovation, more effective resource mobilisation and expanded international cooperation.

Participants from ministries and relevant agencies supported the draft and suggested additions to strengthen implementation.

Concluding the meeting, Deputy PM Dũng urged the new text to build on the 10-year review of Resolution 24, meet development requirements, including double-digit growth targets and set clear priorities with breakthrough solutions.

He called for measurable evaluation mechanisms, defined accountability for leaders, alignment with decentralisation policies and stronger public awareness to encourage environmentally friendly behaviour.

On resources, he urged the completion of mechanisms to mobilise funding for environmental protection and climate action, with state resources playing a guiding role to attract social investment and clear compliance responsibilities for enterprises in project implementation.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment was tasked with finalising the review of Resolution 24 and the new draft, incorporating feedback, keeping to the schedule and preparing an action plan for swift rollout once adopted. — VNS