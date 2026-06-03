Opening the door to rehabilitation

HÀ NỘI — The clemency policy continues to reflect the humanitarian and merciful tradition of the Party and State, creating opportunities for reformed prisoners to reintegrate into the community early and become useful citizens.

Thủ Đức Prison in Lâm Đồng Province on Monday held a ceremony to announce the 2026 presidential clemency decision.

Under Decision No. 751/QĐ-CTN of the State President, as many as 9,950 inmates nationwide serving prison sentences were granted clemency. Thủ Đức Prison accounted for 395 of those pardoned, including 28 foreign nationals.

According to the prison’s deputy warden, Nguyễn Kiều Cơ, the inmates granted clemency had shown continuous effort in study, work and rehabilitation.

The clemency process was carried out rigorously, accurately and transparently, ensuring democratic procedures.

This year’s clemency again reaffirms and demonstrates the Party’s and State’s policy of mercy and the humanitarian tradition of the Vietnamese people towards prisoners who have genuinely reformed.

At the ceremony, many relatives of inmates from various localities came to collect their family members.

The pardoned inmates expressed their determination to reintegrate into the community promptly, live and work honestly and not reoffend.

Inmates who were not granted clemency also voiced their trust in the Party’s and State’s humanitarian and merciful policies.

Thủ Đức Prison is one of the largest facilities in Việt Nam’s prison system, holding more than 10,000 inmates.

For many years, Thủ Đức has submitted requests to reduce prison terms and grant clemency to thousands of inmates who have shown progress in their rehabilitation.

Beyond enabling pardoned inmates to return to the community, the Party and State require provinces and cities to implement measures and policies to help those released, both pardoned inmates and those who have completed their sentences, reintegrate quickly into their places of residence.

Giving a chance

Detention Centre No. 1 and Detention Centre No. 2 in Hải Phòng City on Monday announced the President’s clemency decision for eligible inmates.

In this round, Detention Centre No. 1 had 20 inmates pardoned and 72 inmates received sentence reductions. Detention Centre No. 2 had 18 inmates pardoned.

At the announcement ceremony, representatives of the municipal Police and People’s Procuracy handed over decisions and presented gifts to the pardoned inmates.

Those granted clemency had shown genuine remorse, actively studied and worked, and demonstrated a clear determination to reform and become law-abiding, productive members of society.

Speaking at the ceremony, Colonel Nguyễn Thái Điệp, deputy head of the Criminal Judgment Enforcement Agency, affirmed that this year’s clemency once again underlined the Party’s and State’s policy of mercy and the humanitarian tradition of the Vietnamese people towards offenders, encouraging them to repent and reform so they may become useful members of society.

He urged the pardoned inmates to stabilise their lives quickly, pursue honest livelihoods, contribute positively to their families and society, and refrain from reoffending or disrupting local security and order.

For inmates who were not granted clemency, Điệp called on them to recognise their mistakes, actively study and work, comply with prison regulations and take responsibility for the consequences of their crimes so they may be eligible for mercy in the future.

He also asked detention centres to establish appropriate incentive criteria, provide opportunities for inmates to learn vocational skills and legal knowledge, and commend individuals with good records to motivate others.

Party committees, local authorities and organisations should continue supporting pardoned individuals in their reintegration, helping them stabilise their lives and pursue a better path.

Speaking on behalf of the pardoned inmates, Hà Thị Tuyết, an inmate at Detention Centre No. 2, expressed her joy and excitement at returning to her family and community.

She thanked the centre’s officers and wardens for their guidance and for creating conditions that allowed inmates generally, and her in particular, to achieve the best possible outcomes during their sentences, as well as for equipping them with the knowledge needed to reintegrate into society.

Tuyết pledged that upon returning home, she would fully comply with the law and local authorities, work actively to stabilise her life, become a useful citizen and not reoffend.

Before reuniting with their families, the pardoned inmates had their records reviewed and were issued clemency certificates, identity cards, mobile SIM cards, new clothing and travel allowances.

Spreading humane policy

The Tuyên Quang Provincial Police on Monday announced the President’s 2026 clemency decision for 28 inmates serving sentences at Detention Centre No. 1 and Detention Centre No. 2 who were eligible under the Party’s and State’s policy of mercy.

At the ceremony, provincial police representatives read out the President’s decision and completed the necessary procedures to return the inmates to their families and local communities.

Colonel Đào Tuấn Hùng, warden of Detention Centre No. 2, said each clemency decision not only recognised an inmate’s progress in rehabilitation but also opened an opportunity for them to atone for their past actions and rebuild their lives.

Therefore, the unit consistently places emphasis on education and rehabilitation efforts to raise inmates’ awareness, strengthen respect for the law and prepare the necessary conditions for their reintegration into society.

According to Tuyên Quang Police, to ensure clemency was implemented properly, relevant agencies worked together to review and vet files rigorously, ensuring transparency, appropriate eligibility and compliance with required standards.

Communication and education efforts were also strengthened to raise awareness and responsibility among agencies and the public in supporting pardoned individuals as they reintegrate into society.

Clemency is a major policy reflecting the humanitarian and merciful tradition of the Party and State towards those who have genuinely repented. Experience over many years shows that most pardoned individuals quickly stabilise their lives, engage in productive work and become useful citizens, thereby strengthening public confidence in the humane values of Việt Nam’s legal system.

The announcement ceremony for the 2026 clemency decision brought joy not only to the pardoned inmates and their families but also helped spread the message of a legal system that is firm in addressing violations while keeping open a path to rehabilitation for those who sincerely repent and strive to become useful to their families and society. — VNS