Bùi Thị Minh Hoài re-elected President of Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee for 2026-2031

HÀ NỘI — Bùi Thị Minh Hoài was re-elected President of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee for the 2026-2031 tenure at the first conference of the 11th-term VFF Central Committee held ahead of the closing session of its 11th National Congress on Wednesday morning in Hà Nội.

The congress concluded after two and a half days of deliberations conducted in a spirit of solidarity, democracy and high responsibility.

At the closing session, delegates heard reports summarising discussions from the congress and the outcomes of the first conference of the 11th VFF Central Committee.

The congress reached consensus on the appointment of 397 members to the VFF Central Committee for the 2026-2031 term. The committee’s first conference then selected 70 members to join the Presidium.

The conference also appointed 12 members to the Standing Board, including the President, the Vice President-General Secretary and vice presidents of the VFF Central Committee, while eight others were elected as non-specialised vice presidents.

Hoài, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the 10th-term VFF Central Committee, was unanimously re-elected President of the VFF Central Committee for the new tenure. Hà Thị Nga, member of the Party Central Committee and Vice President and General Secretary of the 10th-term VFF Central Committee, was also re-elected.

Speaking after her re-election, Hoài expressed gratitude for the trust placed in the new leadership by the congress, the Party, the State and people nationwide.

She said the confidence entrusted to the new leadership was both an honour and a profound responsibility.

She pledged absolute loyalty to the Party, the Fatherland and the people, to uphold political steadfastness, moral integrity and a strong sense of responsibility and to promote democracy, collective wisdom, solidarity, innovation and determination in successfully implementing the congress resolution.

The VFF leader stressed that the organisation would continue strengthening the great national unity bloc and further affirming the Front’s role and position in the country’s new revolutionary phase.

Hoài also expressed hope for continued guidance from the Politburo and Secretariat of the Party Central Committee, Party and State leaders, as well as close coordination from ministries, sectors, intellectuals, scientists, overseas Vietnamese and member organisations.

Hoài made history as the first woman to serve as President of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front in its 96-year history. — VNA/VNS