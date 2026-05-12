Prime Minister receives Chinese Ambassador

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng received Chinese Ambassador to Việt Nam He Wei in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

Extending greetings to Chinese Premier Li Qiang and other Chinese leaders, PM Hưng appreciated the very positive progress in Việt Nam–China relations over recent times. In particular, he noted that the recent state visit to China by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm achieved many important results, contributing to further strengthening political trust, enhancing strategic orientation, and elevating relations between the two Parties and countries to a new level.

Ambassador He conveyed the best regards from Premier Li Qiang and other Chinese leaders to the Vietnamese Prime Minister.

He expressed satisfaction in reporting the positive developments in bilateral relations, especially frequent high-level exchanges, notably the state visit to China by General Secretary and President Tô Lâm. Bilateral trade has maintained growth momentum, while investment has strongly shifted toward high-tech and innovation sectors. The two countries also remain major tourism source markets for each other.

Prime Minister Hưng emphasised that the Party and State of Việt Nam always value the assistance China has provided to Việt Nam during its past struggle for national independence as well as in national development today. Việt Nam consistently regards the development of relations with China as a steadfast policy, an objective requirement, a strategic choice, and a top priority in its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification.

The host expressed his desire for both sides to continue close coordination in effectively implementing the common perceptions reached by the two countries’ top leaders, especially maintaining the tradition of high-level exchanges, promoting substantive cooperation across fields, and striving to successfully fulfill each country’s development goals.

He called for promoting balanced, healthy, and sustainable bilateral trade; making breakthroughs in strategic infrastructure connectivity, with priority given to railway cooperation; developing cross-border economic corridors, logistics hubs, border gate economic zones, and industrial clusters in border areas; accelerating the construction of smart border gates; and soon implementing cross-border economic cooperation zones synchronously.

The Prime Minister also proposed that China support and facilitate Việt Nam’s effective participation in the “Big Market for All: Export to China” initiative, further opening its market to Vietnamese agricultural, aquatic, and livestock products; strengthening cooperation in science and technology and education and training; developing specific plans to implement the Việt Nam–China Tourism Cooperation Year 2026–2027; and enhancing cooperation in healthcare, including traditional medicine.

Agreeing with the important directions expressed by PM Hưng, Ambassador He affirmed that China attaches great importance and priority to developing relations with Việt Nam. China will work with Việt Nam to effectively implement high-level common perceptions, promote substantive cooperation, jointly build stable supply and production chains, and welcome Việt Nam’s participation in the “Big Market for All: Export to China” initiative, thereby enabling Vietnamese goods, especially agricultural products, to access the Chinese market.

The diplomat stated that China is ready to share experience in developing free trade zones and international financial centres, promote railway cooperation between the two countries, including in technology and engineering, and expand railway connectivity between the two countries to the Eurasian continent. He also expressed China’s readiness to expand collaboration in science and technology, innovation, and energy security. — VNA/VNS