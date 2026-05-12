Establishing  Central Steering Committee for the National Target Programme in Ethnic and Mountainous Regions

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng has signed a decision establishing the Central Steering Committee for the National Target Programme on Building New‑Style Rural Areas, Sustainable Poverty Reduction, and Socio‑Economic Development in Ethnic and Mountainous Regions for the 2026–2030 period.

Under the decision, Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Quốc Dũng has been appointed as the head of the committee. Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trịnh Việt Hùng and Minister of Ethnic and Religious Affairs Nguyễn Đình Khang will serve as deputy heads.

The Steering Committee is responsible for assisting the Prime Minister in directing and resolving major inter‑sectoral issues related to the management and implementation of the National Target Programme on New‑Style Rural Development, Sustainable Poverty Reduction, and Socio‑Economic Development in Ethnic and Mountainous Areas for the 2026–2030 period.

It is tasked with conducting research, providing advice, and proposing directions and solutions to the Prime Minister on key cross‑sectoral matters concerning the programme’s management and execution.

According to the decision, the standing agency of the Central Steering Committee is the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MAE)

The MAE will reorganise the National Coordination Office for the Programme, ensuring efficiency and avoiding an increase in organizational structure and personnel.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Ethnic Minorities and Religions is asked to reorganise the specialised unit based on the National Office on Ethnic Minorities and Mountainous Areas to assist the minister in monitoring, directing, and implementing component two of the programme, ensuring efficiency, avoiding overlap, and preventing the creation of new organisational structures and personnel.

The chairmen of the People's committees at the provincial level will decide on the establishment of the programme steering committees at the provincial level and one permanent agency to assist the committees, ensuring it is specialised, streamlined, efficient, and does not create additional organisational structures or personnel for provinces and centrally-administered cities. VNS