Top Vietnamese leader affirms high regard for ties with Switzerland during phone talks

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm affirmed Việt Nam’s high regard for its friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Switzerland during his phone talks with President of Switzerland Guy Parmelin on Monday.

General Secretary and President Lâm congratulated Parmelin on his re-election for a second term, and voiced his hope that both sides would continue joint work to effectively realise and further deepen the bilateral Comprehensive Partnership established in January 2025.

He pointed to Việt Nam’s goal of becoming a high-income, developed country by 2045 with annual growth of 10 per cent or higher, and reiterated the country’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, resilience, multilateralisation and diversification, affirming that Việt Nam considers Switzerland one of its leading partners in Europe and wants it to remain a trusted companion in Việt Nam’s new development era.

For his part, President Parmelin congratulated General Secretary Lâm on being elected President by the 16th National Assembly, stressing that Việt Nam’s rapid and broad-based development gains have made a strong impression globally.

Switzerland always attaches importance to and seeks to further foster cooperation with Việt Nam in its reform process and the fulfillment of national development goals in the new period, Parmelin said.

Amid fast-changing, complex and unpredictable global landscapes, the two leaders agreed that the countries should further reinforce dialogue, consolidate political trust and deepen multifaceted cooperation.

The Swiss President agreed with the four key cooperation orientations proposed by the Vietnamese leader, which include bolstering political trust through regular exchanges and contacts at all levels and across all channels, and effectively realising the Comprehensive Partnership framework. The other priorities cover achieving breakthroughs in trade and investment cooperation commensurate with both countries’ potential and standing, while upholding the role of sci-tech as a new cooperation pillar of bilateral ties, with priority given to joint research projects in agriculture, biotechnology, green energy and digital economy. National defence-security ties were also identified as a key area.

The two leaders stressed the importance of accelerating talks to soon conclude and sign a Free Trade Agreement between Việt Nam and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), of which Switzerland is a member, to create new momentum for economic, trade and investment ties.

Việt Nam values and stands ready to discuss intellectual property issues with Switzerland and other partners in accordance with international trade regulations, he said, proposing that Switzerland share experience and assist Việt Nam in developing the country's international financial centre and fintech, particularly in digital finance, blockchain, digital assets and sustainable finance.

He hoped that Switzerland would continue with all possible support for the Vietnamese community in Switzerland to settle down their lives and thrive, thereby contributing to friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Regarding multilateral cooperation, the two leaders agreed to increase coordination at international forums and within the United Nations framework in order to address issues of common concern on the basis of respect for international law, for peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world. — VNA/VNS