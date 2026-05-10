Standing Committee to discuss preparations for NA’s second session

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee is scheduled to convene its second meeting on Monday morning, with preparations for the second session of the 16th NA among items on the agenda.

NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn will deliver the opening remarks and, together with NA chairpersons, co-chair the meeting, the NA Office announced.

Participants are set to consider and vote on an ordinance amending and supplementing some articles of the ordinance on the consolidation of legal normative documents.

They will also scrutinise a report on the NA’s settlement of citizens’ petitions in March and April.

In addition, the Standing Committee will review the first session of the 16th NA, held in April, and give initial opinions on the preparations for the second session, slated for later this year. — VNA/VNS