Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Indonesian Navy training ship begins goodwill visit to HCM City

May 10, 2026 - 20:19
The visit is expected to help strengthen the Việt Nam – Indonesia Strategic Partnership and promote cooperation between the two navies in maritime experience sharing, search and rescue operations, and peacekeeping operations.
The Indonesian Navy’s sail training ship KRI Bima Suci is towed to Sài Gòn – Hiệp Phước Port. VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY — The Indonesian Navy’s sail training ship KRI Bima Suci docked at Sài Gòn – Hiệp Phước Port in HCM City on Sunday, beginning a four-day goodwill visit to the southern metropolis.

The delegation, comprising 345 officers, sailors and cadets, is led by Captain Lt. Col. Sugeng Hariyanto.

The KRI Bima Suci ship’s crew and band perform a marching display and drum-and-trumpet performance at Sài Gòn – Hiệp Phước Port. VNA/VNS Photo Xuân Khu

Attending the welcome ceremony were Colonel Lê Đình Nghi, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Naval Region 2 Command of the Việt Nam People’s Navy; representatives of the HCM City People’s Committee, the Việt Nam Coast Guard Region 3 Command and the Ministry of National Defence’s Department of Foreign Relations; along with Indonesian Ambassador to Việt Nam Adam Mulawarman Tugio.

The ship’s crew and band performs a marching display and drum-and-trumpet performance at Sài Gòn – Hiệp Phước Port. VNA/VNS Photo Xuân Khu

Following the ceremony, the ship’s crew and band performed a marching display and drum-and-trumpet performance at Sài Gòn – Hiệp Phước Port.

During their stay in HCM City, the commanding officers and crew members of KRI Bima Suci are scheduled to lay wreaths at the President Hồ Chí Minh Statue, pay courtesy calls to leaders of the city and Military Region 7, and participate in cultural exchange and friendship activities with officers and soldiers of Naval Region 2 as well as local residents.

Colonel Lê Đình Nghi, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Naval Region 2 Command of the Việt Nam People’s Navy, welcomes Captain of the KRI Bima Suci ship Lt. Col. Sugeng Hariyanto. VNA/VNS Photo

The visit is expected to help strengthen the Việt Nam – Indonesia Strategic Partnership and promote cooperation between the two navies in maritime experience sharing, search and rescue operations, and peacekeeping operations. It also contributes to enhancing cultural exchanges, mutual understanding and friendship between the peoples of the two countries.

Young trainees on board the KRI Bima Suci of the Indonesian Navy. VNA/VNS Photo Xuân Khu

KRI Bima Suci is the largest naval training sailing ship in Southeast Asia. It is 111.2 metres long, 13.65 metres wide and 51.15 metres high. Launched in 2017, the vessel is equipped with advanced maritime technology and digital data transmission capabilities.

In 2024, KRI Bima Suci paid a visit to Hải Phòng Port. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

PM’s presence in ASEAN Summit spreads message of dynamic, strongly rising Việt Nam: official

Speaking to the press following the visit, Deputy Foreign Minister Đặng Hoàng Giang said that the Vietnamese delegation made important contributions to the summit’s success, reflecting the foreign policy orientation set out by the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, which continues to place ASEAN at the centre of Việt Nam’s regional engagement, as well as its commitment to proactive, positive and responsible contributions to ASEAN Community-building process.
Politics & Law

PM Lê Minh Hưng concludes trip to 48th ASEAN Summit

Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng and a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam left Cebu, the Philippines, on the evening of Friday, concluding their trip to attend the 48th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit at the invitation of Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr., Chair of ASEAN 2026.
Politics & Law

Vietnamese Prime Minister meets ASEAN Secretary-General

Việt Nam wishes to continue working closely with ASEAN member states and the ASEAN Secretariat in the community building process, said Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng while meeting ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn on Friday on the sidelines of the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu, the Philippines.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom