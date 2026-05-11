Lawmakers map out preparations for 16th NA’s second sitting

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee, during its second meeting in Hà Nội on Monday, reviewed the first session and began planning early preparations for the 16th NA’s second sitting.

NA Secretary-General and Chairman of the NA Office Lê Quang Mạnh said that after a preliminary review of Party resolutions, directives, and conclusions, along with the 2026 legislative and oversight agenda and existing laws, resolutions, ordinances, and conclusions issued by the NA and its Standing Committee, the second session will consider and decide on 36 draft laws and resolutions related to law-making. This count doesn’t yet include any extra projects the Government might propose for this year’s legislative agenda. Lawmakers will also discuss six groups of issues, including socio-economic development, finance, the state budget, oversight activities, and other major matters.

Specifically, on law-making, Mạnh noted that two items not yet on the 2026 legislative agenda, including amendments and supplements to the Law on Promulgation of Legal Documents and the revised Land Law, will need to be submitted to the legislature at the second session under the direction of competent authorities. The session is expected to examine 33 draft laws and one draft resolution already in the 2026 agenda.

To ensure thorough and timely preparations, he called on the Government, NA agencies, and relevant bodies to conduct a full review of all contents to be submitted to the legislature, along with the readiness of each item. Based on that review, they should make specific recommendations on additions to or removals from the agenda, aiming to keep the slate complete and accurate while limiting last-minute adjustments or insertions close to or during the session.

Given the heavy legislative workload, with all draft laws slated for deliberation and adoption within a single sitting, Mạnh proposed that the second session run about 30 days and be split into two phases. The structure would give agencies enough time to respond to deputies’ feedback, revise drafts and finalise them to the highest possible quality before they are put to a vote.

In his address, NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn confirmed that the 16th NA’s second session will open on October 20 and be conducted in two phases.

Preliminary plans call for the NA to review roughly 40 draft laws and resolutions. He directed agencies to comply with the Law on Promulgation of Legal Documents, fix delays in sending documents to parliamentary bodies and deputies, and ensure that any bills submitted under fast-track procedures fully meet legal requirements and the NA’s rules of procedure.

To ensure smooth preparations, he emphasised the importance of holding joint meetings between the NA and the Government’s Party Committee, along with creating a detailed roadmap for the NA Standing Committee’s sessions. Agencies were encouraged to speed up groundwork, stay on top of reviewing all content and progress, and avoid last-minute changes or additions right before or during the meetings. — VNA/VNS