Voters remain concerned with issues directly affecting livelihoods, social welfare

HÀ NỘI — Voters and the public remain concerned about a range of issues that directly affect livelihoods, social welfare and production, according to Lê Thị Nga, chairwoman of the National Assembly (NA)’s Committee for People's Aspirations and Supervision.

Nga made the statement on Monday morning during the second session of the NA Standing Committee, while presenting a summary report on public petitions and appeals submitted to the legislature in March and April.

She said concerns centred on ensuring domestic fuel supplies and stabilising petrol prices; risks to food safety; extreme weather causing widespread damage in many localities; and shortages of public schools, particularly upper secondary schools in Hà Nội, placing heavy pressure on students and parents.

Other issues of public concern include the growing workload at commune-level administrations following administrative restructuring, without corresponding policy and benefit adjustments; environmental pollution in rural areas; the proliferation of counterfeit and substandard goods and misleading advertising on social media; as well as online fraud and personal data theft, which continue to alarm citizens.

She called on relevant authorities to pay greater attention to these issues and adopt more effective management and governance measures in the next few years.

Regarding the handling of voters’ recommendations, Nga said the committee had received responses to 1,241 recommendations submitted by voters to the 10th session of the 15th NA, achieving a response rate of 98.8 per cent during the reporting period.

However, 15 recommendations had yet to receive replies from authorities within the required timeframe.

Public praise for reform efforts

Nga said voters value the NA’s reforms and innovations and expressed her hope that the 16th NA would continue to uphold this spirit by “constantly renewing and improving the quality of its activities” to realise the country’s development aspirations in the new era.

Voters also expect newly-elected NA deputies to promptly implement their action programmes, maintain close ties with constituents and swiftly convey the concerns and aspirations of the people.

Nga said voters and the public appreciated the outcomes of the first session of the 16th NA, describing it as a successful session that generated fresh momentum, confidence and motivation for the entire parliamentary term.

The public also commended the responsible and innovative working spirit demonstrated by the NA, the NA Standing Committee and NA deputies, she said.

In addition to the matters approved during the first session, voters welcomed the passage of several laws aimed at removing obstacles in real-life implementation and safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of citizens.

Particularly welcomed were amendments and supplements to tax laws, creating a basis for the Government to raise the taxable revenue threshold for household businesses to VNĐ1 billion (US$38,000) per year, as well as tax measures on petrol and aviation fuel to support domestic price reductions.

These flexible and timely decisions had helped curb inflation, ease difficulties for businesses and stabilise people’s lives, she said.

Voters also appreciated the foreign policy of the Party and State amid complex international developments, which has enabled Việt Nam to integrate deeply into the international community, ensuring national interests, according to Nga.

Hoàng Duy Chinh, Permanent Vice Chairman of the NA’s Council for Ethnic Affairs, said voter consultations showed strong public support and optimism about the country’s future development following the 14th National Party Congress, the elections for deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils for the 2026-2031 term as well as the first session of the new legislature.

In particular, he said that statements by Party and State leaders had strengthened public confidence and hopes that the country would achieve its proposed goals.

Concluding the discussion, NA Vice Chairman Nguyễn Doãn Anh told the NA Committee for People's Aspirations and Supervision to fully incorporate feedback from the NA Standing Committee to refine and complete its report.

He stressed the need to clearly highlight issues of public concern, classify matters falling under the authority of the Government, ministries, sectors and local administrations, and identify areas requiring amendments to laws and policies.

The report should also specify issues requiring inspections, examinations or inclusion in oversight programmes, while conclusions from the NA Standing Committee should be quickly finalised and sent to relevant agencies.

Three issues under review

The committee reviewed three major issues during the second session of the NA Standing Committee on Monday morning.

NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn said the committee would consider and approve amendments to the Ordinance on the Consolidation of Legal Normative Documents.

He said that the task is key to ensuring regulations are promptly updated to reflect practical realities and institutionalise Party Central Committee conclusions on improving the structure of the legal system to meet the country’s development needs in a new era.

The NA Standing Committee also reviewed the NA’s public petitions report for March and April.

Mẫn stressed that this is a transitional period between legislative terms, during which voters have placed great expectations on the new legislature while also conveying their concerns and aspirations.

He said it is necessary to realistically assess the handling of voters’ recommendations, particularly urgent issues arising recently.

Also at the session, the NA Standing Committee reviewed the first session of the 16th NA and offered initial opinions on preparations for the legislature’s second session.

Mẫn urged agencies to assess achievements and shortcomings, while identifying matters requiring immediate adjustment ahead of the second session. — VNS