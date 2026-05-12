PM Hưng calls for comprehensive and robust innovations in foreign affairs

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng has asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) to accelerate digital transformation linked with digitalisation mechanisms and urgently build a digital management system.

He made the request on Monday morning while chairing a working session with the MoFA on recent tasks, and duties, as well as outlining forthcoming priorities and urgent and strategic work.

On behalf of the Government, the PM acknowledged and highly commended the ministry for its efforts in carrying out recent tasks, contributing to maintaining peace and stability, a favourable development environment for the country and maintaining friendly relations with other nations.

He said this work has contributed to perfecting the Party's theoretical thinking and foreign affairs policies, particularly the strategic shift in foreign affairs thinking at the 14th National Party Congress.

PM Hưng also noted that, alongside the achievements, it is necessary to clearly identify limitations, difficulties, challenges and their causes in order to perform even better in the future, especially in transforming mindsets and working methods to meet new requirements and tasks.

Regarding key work and solutions for the coming period, the PM emphasised the requirement to build a clean and strong Party organisation, with particular importance placed on and good performance in Party-building work and internal political protection, especially in key locations, with timely measures taken early and from afar when issues arise.

The MoFA should coordinate with relevant ministries and agencies to urgently review and propose amendments and supplements to the decree on its functional tasks and organisational structure.

It must urgently develop KPIs as a basis for evaluating officials and public servants; and proactively establish mechanisms for managing focal points of foreign affairs activities, particularly in economic diplomacy, investment attraction, tourism promotion and technology diplomacy.

PM Hưng directed the MoFA to professionally organise the high-level leaders' foreign affairs programmes; to be more proactive and positive, coordinating with concerned ministries and agencies in advising, proposing, and planning to innovate comprehensively and vigorously in both content and form.

He said the work must be efficient and closely follow the host side's requirements and Việt Nam's needs in preparing discussion content meticulously, ensuring it is specific and practical.

At the same time, the MoFA will set up a digital management system to review, monitor and manage international commitments and agreements, in which clarifying implementation results, difficulties and obstacles, proposals and recommendations for solutions to remove them, especially commitments and agreements following high-level leaders' visits, while also focusing on preparing high-level leaders' activities in the near future.

The PM required improvements in the quality of research, advice, assessment, and forecasting of world and regional situations, and adjustments in the strategies and policies of major and important partners, to provide timely information, advice, and recommendations on policies, measures, and contingency scenarios.

Particular emphasis is on strengthening research and advice that is closely linked to effectively serving the goal of double-digit growth, transformation, and establishing a new growth model based on science and technology, innovation and digital transformation.

PM Hưng required accelerating the building of a comprehensive, modern, and professional diplomatic sector.

Vietnamese representative agencies abroad must be more proactive and positive, closely following global and host country developments, firmly grasping the local situation, reporting promptly, and advising on policies and measures to further consolidate and strengthen cooperation between Việt Nam and other countries in areas of our interest and focus.

In addition, he called for the expansion of import-export markets as well as the promotion of cooperation in science, technology and labour.

The Diplomatic Academy of Việt Nam must focus on developing a professional faculty, innovating training, accelerating strategic research and advisory work, and enhancing cooperation with universities, research institutes, and leading experts domestically and internationally to build a cooperation network serving evaluation, advisory, policy and strategy development in diplomacy that aligns closely with domestic and global situations. — VNS