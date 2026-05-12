Ceremony in Brazil honours President Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam–Brazil friendship

HÀ NỘI — The great victories of the Vietnamese people are closely linked to the immense contributions of late President Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Bùi Văn Nghị has said.

Addressing a ceremony dedicated to the Vietnamese leader in Rio de Janeiro city on the occasion of the 136th anniversary of his birth (May 19, 1890–2026) and the 37th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Brazil (May 8, 1989–2026), Nghi highlighted that President Hồ Chí Minh’s forward-thinking vision laid the foundation for friendship and cooperation between the peoples of Việt Nam and Brazil more than a century ago.

The diplomat recalled the historic milestone in 1912, when the young patriot, then known as Nguyễn Tất Thành, stopped in Rio de Janeiro during his journey to seek ways for national salvation.

He noted that, based on experiences accumulated in Brazil and numerous other countries around the world, Hồ Chí Minh’s revolutionary ideas on national liberation, solidarity, and internationalism took shape, later inspiring movements for independence and social progress in Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

Nghị praised the efforts of the Rio de Janeiro authorities to preserve the memorial space dedicated to President Hồ Chí Minh, considering it an expression of the friendship and special ties between the people of Việt Nam and Brazil.

He expressed his hope that both sides would continue to promote cooperation initiatives in culture, education, and history, as well as organise more activities to honour the Vietnamese leader and strengthen mutual understanding and bilateral solidarity.

The ceremony was attended by Honorary Consul of Việt Nam in Rio de Janeiro Marcelle Torres; Secretary-General of the Brazil-Việt Nam Friendship Association Pedro de Oliveira; and representatives of the Communist Party of Brazil.

On the occasion, participants also held discussions on the life and legacy of President Hồ Chí Minh, as well as the book Hồ Chí Minh: The life and career of the leader of Vietnam’s national liberation, written by journalist and historian Pedro de Oliveira.

As part of their working visit to the state of Rio de Janeiro from May 5–9, the delegation from the Embassy of Việt Nam also participated in a seminar entitled “Brazil-Việt Nam: Dialogue on the Legacy of Hồ Chí Minh,” attended by nearly 70 participants, including Congressman Youri Moura and numerous academics.

Brazilian speakers expressed deep respect and admiration for the life, career, and thought of Hồ Chí Minh, considering him a symbol of the struggle for national independence, social justice, and international solidarity.

They also emphasised that the Vietnamese leader’s ideological legacy continues to inspire progressive movements around the world and contributes to promoting the ideals of peace, dialogue, and sustainable development. — VNA/VNS