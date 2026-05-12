Draft Law on Electronic Identification and Authentication added in NA legislative agenda

HÀ NỘI — The Government has promulgated a resolution on adding the draft Law on Electronic Identification and Authentication to the 2026 legislative agenda of the 16th National Assembly (NA).

Resolution 125/NQ-CP states that the Government has agreed to submit to the NA Standing Committee (NASC) the proposal to add the draft Law on Electronic Identification and Authentication to the NA's legislative agenda for 2026.

The Ministry of Public Security is fully responsible for the content and proposed reports, ensuring the correct implementation of the policy-making process, impact assessment, consultation process, and drafting of the draft law in accordance with the provisions of the Law on Promulgation of Legal Documents 2025 and its implementing guidelines.

The Government assigns the Minister of Public Security to sign the Government's submission to the NASC requesting adjustments to the 2026 legislative agenda in accordance with the law, and to proactively report and explain to the NASC and other NA bodies as regulated. — VNS