Việt Nam seeks to intensify defence collaboration with Sweden, Algeria

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Văn Giang hosted separate receptions in Hà Nội on Tuesday for the Swedish and Algerian Ambassadors to Việt Nam.

During his meeting with Swedish Ambassador Johan Ndisi, Giang affirmed that Việt Nam considers Sweden one of its leading partners in Northern Europe. He welcomed the positive development of bilateral ties, particularly the establishment of a Strategic Partnership in science, technology and innovation in June 2025. He noted that these are areas where Sweden possesses globally recognised strengths and which align closely with Việt Nam’s policy of promoting science, technology and innovation as key drivers of development in the new era.

Highlighting recent achievements in Việt Nam–Sweden defence cooperation, especially in defence industry and telecommunications technology, Giang said the potential for bilateral cooperation remains substantial. He expressed his hope that the ambassador will continue supporting efforts to deepen defence ties, particularly through high-level delegation exchanges, the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the two defence ministries, training and defence industry collaboration.

He also affirmed that Việt Nam’s Ministry of National Defence is ready to receive Swedish military personnel for Vietnamese language training courses and international defence officials’ programmes at Vietnamese military academies and institutions.

He took this occasion to invite defence leaders and enterprises from Sweden to attend and showcase products at the third Việt Nam Defence Expo, scheduled for December.

For his part, Johan Ndisi congratulated General Giang on his appointment as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence. He praised Việt Nam’s socio-economic achievements and the strong growth of bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade and investment; and reaffirmed Sweden’s commitment to promoting more substantive and effective defence collaboration between the two countries.

At his meeting with Algerian Ambassador Azeddine Bechka, Giang emphasised the longstanding friendship between Việt Nam and Algeria, noting that the two nations have consistently supported one another during past struggles for national independence and in their current development process.

He highlighted the positive momentum in bilateral relations following the elevation of ties to a Strategic Partnership in November 2025, describing it as an important step in strengthening political trust and creating fresh momentum for cooperation across multiple sectors.

General Giang noted that bilateral defence collaboration has continued to receive attention from leaders of both sides, with notable progress in delegation exchanges and training cooperation. Algeria is also one of only two African countries where Việt Nam maintains a resident Defence Attaché Office.

He proposed the two defence ministries further expand ties through high-level exchanges, the signing of a memorandum of understanding on defence cooperation, collaboration in training, military history research, defence industry, logistics and technical support, as well as stronger mutual support at regional and international multilateral defence-security forums.

He also invited Algerian defence leaders and enterprises to participate in and exhibit products at the third Việt Nam Defence Expo.

Ambassador Azeddine Bechka expressed satisfaction with the strong and growing Việt Nam–Algeria relationship, which he said has been built on a solid historical foundation and shared aspirations for national independence and development. He voiced his support for Việt Nam’s cooperation proposals and affirmed Algeria’s desire to strengthen bilateral defence collaboration in areas such as delegation exchanges, training and United Nations peacekeeping operations. — VNA/VNS