Incumbent, former officials expelled from Party for wrongdoings

HÀ NỘI — The Secretariat of the Party Central Committee on Tuesday decided to expel two former officials in Đà Nẵng and Ninh Bình, together with a leader of the Airports Corporation of Việt Nam, from the Party for seriously violating Party regulations and State laws.

The individuals involved are Nguyễn Văn Bường, former Secretary of the Party Committee and former Chief Justice of the High-level People's Court in Đà Nẵng City; Vũ Thế Phiệt, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Airports Corporation of Việt Nam; and Lê Văn Hà, former member of the Ninh Bình provincial Party Committee, former Secretary of the Party Committee of Lê Hồ Ward in Ninh Bình and former Chairman of the ward People's Council.

After considering proposals by the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission, the Secretariat found that the three individuals had shown degradation in political thought, morality, and lifestyle; and violated Party regulations and State laws in performing their assigned duties and responsibilities, and in the fight against corruption, wastefulness, and negative phenomena. They had infringed the regulations on what Party members are banned from and on the responsibility for leading by example.

Their action caused very serious consequences, public outrage, and a very negative impact on the prestige of the Party organisations, local administrations, and the agencies where they work, it noted.

Based on the content, nature, extent, consequences, and causes of the wrongdoings and in accordance with the Party's regulations on disciplining violating Party members, the Secretariat decided to expel Bường, Phiệt and Hà from the Party.

It requested that relevant agencies promptly implement administrative disciplinary measures in line with the Party's measures. — VNA/VNS