Top leader expects national major summary project with profound value

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s top leadership has begun laying the groundwork for the country’s long-term development vision, with Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm calling for a comprehensive review of a century of Party leadership in 2030 and a forward-looking strategy for the next 100 years.

Speaking on Thursday at the first meeting of the steering committee tasked with reviewing 100 years of Party leadership in the Vietnamese revolution and 40 years of implementing the Platform for national construction during the transitional period to socialism, Lâm described the work as an especially important political task.

Chairing the meeting as head of the steering committee, he said the review carried major theoretical, practical, political, ideological and organisational significance.

He noted that the workload ahead was enormous and would need to be carried out alongside many other major national tasks.

According to Lâm, the process requires a new working approach that is “more urgent, more scientific, more substantive,” with clear deadlines, deliverables and individual accountability.

He stressed that reviewing 100 years of Party leadership should not simply recount historical events in chronological order.

Instead, he said the process must answer broader questions about how the Party guided the nation through historic turning points and achieved major accomplishments, while identifying decisive factors behind the victories of the Vietnamese revolution and drawing lessons for the future.

The review must also objectively assess shortcomings and limitations that need to be addressed, while outlining the country’s long-term development vision, he said.

Regarding the review of 40 years of implementing the Platform, Lâm said the task went beyond examining a political document and should clarify Việt Nam’s development model, the model of socialism and the country’s path towards socialism, as well as major relationships within the process of building socialism.

He said the work should provide a foundation for developing future national development and defence strategies.

The Party leader also urged the editorial team to further refine its detailed outline so that the final report reflects a strategic vision suited to modern conditions and serves as what he described as a 'development manifesto' for the Party in a new era.

“Every sentence and word must have ideological depth; every content must profoundly reflect the heights of thinking and strategic viewpoints; every conclusion must open up and promote action,” he said.

Lâm stressed that the national review should be linked with assessments at local, sectoral and field levels, especially in areas associated with significant revolutionary events, innovative development models and strategically important sectors such as defence, security, foreign affairs, the economy and culture.

He also called for international experience to be studied in an independent, objective, humble and selective manner suited to Việt Nam’s conditions, while cautioning against rote imitation, dogmatism, or mechanical copying.

On implementation, Lâm said the steering committee and editorial team should urgently finalise task assignments through specialised working groups with clearly defined responsibilities, personnel, deadlines and expected outcomes.

He added that educational and communication activities linked to the project should be vivid, persuasive and accessible to a broad audience, including officials, Party members, students, workers, farmers, intellectuals, entrepreneurs, ethnic minority communities, religious followers and overseas Vietnamese.

According to Lâm, the effort should help strengthen national pride, confidence in the Party and belief in Việt Nam’s future development.

He said the work must balance urgency with careful preparation, remain scientific without unnecessary delays and combine democratic discussion with disciplined coordination.

“With the Party's tradition of unity, intellect and mettle, with the high dedication and responsibility of the steering sommittee, and the meticulous preparation by the standing committee, editorial team, I am confident there will be a major summary project commensurate with the stature, of high quality, with profound theoretical and practical value,” Lâm said. — VNS