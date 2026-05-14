Việt Nam promotes cooperation with United Nations on crime prevention

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam highly values the support of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in strengthening national capacity in crime prevention and criminal justice, drug control, and addressing emerging challenges, particularly cybercrime, Ambassador Vũ Lê Thái Hoàng, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations and other international organisations in Vienna (Austria), has affirmed.

The Ambassador made the remarks at the inauguration ceremony of the newly appointed Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV)-cum-Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Monica Kathina Juma, at the UN Headquarters in Vienna, Austria, on Wednesday.

On this occasion, the diplomat presented a congratulatory letter from Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung and, on behalf of the Vietnamese State and Government, extended congratulations to Monica Kathina Juma. He once again thanked UNODC for coordinating closely with Việt Nam in successfully organising the signing ceremony for the UN Convention against Cybercrime (also known as the Hanoi Convention) in October 2025.

Việt Nam always attaches importance to its relations with UNODC and wishes for the two sides to continue close and effective cooperation in the coming period, particularly in the diplomatic and legal processes necessary for the Hanoi Convention to enter into force and be implemented effectively at an early date. This would contribute to strengthening cybersecurity and combating high-tech crime, while helping countries advance technological development and innovation more effectively.

For her part, Juma emphasised that transnational organised crime, drug trafficking, human trafficking, organised crime, corruption, cybercrime and terrorism are becoming increasingly sophisticated, adversely affecting national security as well as the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

She noted that the multilateral system and the UN are facing mounting pressure, particularly amid financial difficulties affecting UN operations in Vienna. However, she affirmed that multilateralism continues to play a pivotal role in addressing global challenges.

Current difficulties, she said, also present an opportunity for the UN to innovate and reform its operations. Through the “UN80” reform process initiated by the UN Secretary-General, the organisation aims not only to reduce costs but also to build and implement activities more effectively in response to rapidly changing international situation.

Regarding future priorities, Juma said one of the organisation’s top tasks is to finalise UNODC’s new operational strategy and corresponding reform roadmap in order to make the organisation more focused, flexible and effective.

Juma pledged to continue strengthening a comprehensive and inclusive approach, promote coordination across programmes and specialised fields, and expand cooperation with regional organisations, academia, the private sector and technology stakeholders to improve responses to increasingly complex non-traditional security challenges. She also stressed the importance of voices of developing countries in shaping global priorities.

The newly appointed Director-General shared three guiding principles for her tenure - “collective responsibility”, “trust” and “commitment”, while affirming her determination to work openly and constructively with all member states to enhance the effectiveness and practical impact of UNODC for people and communities worldwide. — VNA/VNS