Việt Nam to host 3rd ASEAN Future Forum in Hà Nội in June

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is preparing to host the 3rd ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) in Hà Nội in mid-June under the theme “Shaping a shared future together: Peace, prosperity and people-centred development”, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.

Speaking at the ministry’s regular press briefing, spokeswoman for the foreign ministry Phạm Thu Hằng said the forum was an initiative launched by Việt Nam to create an open, inclusive and forward-looking platform for leaders, scholars and businesses to discuss strategic issues concerning ASEAN and the wider region.

She said the previous two editions of ASEAN Future Forum held in 2024 and 2025 in Việt Nam had been “highly successful”, drawing broad support and participation from ASEAN member states and partners.

According to Hằng, discussions at the 2026 forum are expected to contribute policy recommendations and fresh perspectives to support the implementation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, with the goal of building a peaceful, cohesive, prosperous, resilient, sustainable and people-centred ASEAN.

“Việt Nam is actively coordinating with ASEAN countries and partners in preparations for the forum,” she said.

Also at the briefing, Hằng highlighted outcomes from the 48th ASEAN Summit recently held in Cebu, the Philippines, saying the meeting concluded with “substantive, effective and timely” results amid a volatile regional and global environment, particularly the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

She said ASEAN leaders reached a high degree of consensus on comprehensive short- and long-term response measures across the political-security, economic and socio-cultural pillars.

On urgent issues, leaders stressed the need for ASEAN to strengthen solidarity, resilience and strategic autonomy, while enhancing coordination mechanisms, early warning systems and emergency communications.

The bloc also agreed to bolster regional food and energy security through faster implementation of cooperation agreements on oil and gas, energy connectivity and food supply chains, while improving consular cooperation and protection for ASEAN citizens, particularly migrant workers affected by regional instability.

ASEAN leaders subsequently adopted a declaration on responding to the Middle East crisis.

Hằng said leaders also emphasised the importance of maintaining momentum towards the long-term goals outlined in the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 despite current challenges.

Priorities include preserving regional peace, security and stability through stronger unity, political trust and ASEAN-led mechanisms based on international law and multilateralism.

The spokeswoman added that ASEAN would continue strengthening economic, trade and investment cooperation, including implementation of the upgraded ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA), completion of negotiations on the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA), support for small and medium-sized enterprises, infrastructure connectivity and market diversification through expanded free trade arrangements with partners.

Leaders also underscored the need to place people at the centre of the ASEAN Community by prioritising social welfare, public wellbeing and human resource development, especially among young people adapting to the digital and artificial intelligence era.

Hằng noted that Vietnamese Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng, attending the ASEAN Summit for the first time, put forward a number of proposals aimed at strengthening ASEAN unity and resilience in response to current challenges and future shocks.

She said Vietnam’s proposals prioritised maintaining a peaceful and stable environment to support sustainable regional development and improve the wellbeing of ASEAN citizens.

According to Hằng, these proposals were highly appreciated by ASEAN member states and incorporated into key elements of the leaders’ declaration on the Middle East crisis. — VNS