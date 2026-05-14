Việt Nam demands respect for sovereignty over feature in Spratly Islands

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam on Thursday called on relevant parties to respect its sovereignty over the Trường Sa (Spratly) Islands, following reported landings by China and the Philippines at Hoài Ân (Sandy Cay), part of the Thị Tứ reef cluster in the archipelago.

Responding to questions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ regular press briefing on Thursday, spokesperson Phạm Thu Hằng said the actions violated Việt Nam’s sovereignty.

“The act of relevant parties sending persons to features belonging to the Spratly Islands without Việt Nam's permission is an act of infringement of Việt Nam's sovereignty according to international law,” Hằng said.

She added that such actions ran counter to the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and undermined ongoing efforts by countries negotiating the Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC).

Việt Nam requested that all relevant parties respect its sovereignty over the Spratly Islands, refrain from actions that further complicate the situation, observe international law and seriously implement the DOC, she said.

Hằng also called on parties to actively contribute to maintaining peace and stability in the East Sea, internationally known as the South China Sea. — VNS