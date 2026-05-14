Việt Nam, Cambodia pledge to deepen traditional friendship

PHNOM PENH — Trịnh Văn Quyết, Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and Chairman of its Central Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation, had a working session with Ean Khun, member of the Central Committee of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and Vice President of the CPP Organisation in Siem Reap Province, on Thursday as part of his working visit to Cambodia.

Quyết congratulated the province on its socio-economic achievements, voicing confidence that Siem Reap would successfully develop into an economic and cultural hub of Cambodia.

Highlighting the solidarity and traditional friendship between the two Parties and countries, Quyết noted that the sound cooperative ties between Siem Reap and Vietnamese localities have played an important role in strengthening bilateral relations.

He thanked the CPP Organisation, authorities and people of Siem Reap for creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese businesses operating in the province, closely coordinating with Vietnamese specialised teams in searching for and repatriating the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts, and supporting people of Vietnamese origin in Cambodia to settle, work and study stably in the locality.

For his part, Ean Khun appreciated the visit by the CPV high-ranking delegation, saying it would consolidate and strengthen bilateral ties.

He stressed that Cambodia’s development, including that of Siem Reap province, could not be separated from Việt Nam’s support, particularly the timely assistance provided by Vietnamese volunteer soldiers in helping Cambodia overthrow the genocidal Pol Pot regime on January 7, 1979.

He affirmed that Cambodia always treasures and remains grateful for the valuable support extended by the Vietnamese Party, State and people throughout history, pledging to continue making every effort to nurture the bilateral relationship.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to coordinate plans to mark the 60th anniversary of Việt Nam–Cambodia diplomatic relations (June 24, 1967-2027).

They pledged to step up public awareness on the traditional friendship, solidarity and mutual support between the two countries, while promoting people-to-people exchanges, especially among younger generations, to strengthen the social foundation and long-term public support for bilateral ties.

While in Siem Reap, Quyết and the CPV delegation also laid flowers at the Cambodia–Việt Nam Friendship Monument in the province.

During the May 12–14 visit to Cambodia at the invitation of CPP Vice President and head of the CPP Central Committee’s Mass Mobilisation Commission Men Sam An, the delegation held a series of important meetings in Phnom Penh on Wednesday.

These included separate meetings with Acting Head of State, President of CPP, and President of the Cambodian Senate Hun Sen, Prime Minister Hun Manet, and First Vice-President of the National Assembly Cheam Yeap.

Quyết also held talks with Men Sam An and Tak Sun Y, member of the Standing Committee of the CPP Central Committee and head of the CPP Central Committee's Commission for Publicity and Education. — VNA/VNS