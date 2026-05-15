HCM City, Vientiane bolster cooperation for 2026-30 period

HCM CITY — HCM City and the Lao capital, Vientiane, on May 15 committed to deepening their bilateral ties across multiple sectors following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the 2026-30 period.

The agreement was signed during a working session between Võ Văn Minh, deputy secretary of the HCM City Party Committee and chairman of the municipal People's Council, and Atsaphangthong Siphandone, secretary of the Vientiane Party Committee and chairman of the Vientiane People's Council.

Under the newly established framework, the two cities will focus on strengthening cooperation in several key pillars:

Politics & diplomacy: Maintaining high-level delegation exchanges and sharing expertise in Party building and socio-economic development.

Economy & trade: Sharing investment opportunities and policies to attract capital. The focus will be on trade, high-tech agriculture, agricultural processing, and technology transfer.

Security & justice: Enhancing collaboration in defense, security, and legal frameworks.

Culture & education: Promoting people-to-people exchanges and educational initiatives.

A significant highlight of the upcoming period will be the joint celebration of the "Việt Nam-Laos Solidarity and Friendship Year 2027", marking the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties and the 50th anniversary of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.

During the talks, both leaders reviewed the achievements of the 2021-25 cooperation phase.

Notable successes include: the cattle farming model implemented in Vientiane; the "Vietnamese Families with Lao Students" programme in HCM City, which fosters cultural bonds among the youth; and frequent high-level contacts that have solidified political trust.

The 2026-2030 MoU serves as a vital milestone, creating a more substantive and effective framework for the new development era.

The leadership of both cities will direct relevant departments to translate this MoU into specific action plans and projects, bringing practical benefits to citizens.

The enhanced partnership between HCM City and Vientiane is expected to contribute significantly to the "great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation" between Việt Nam and Laos, ensuring the relationship remains sustainable for generations to come. — VNS