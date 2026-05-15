Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Congratulations to newly-elected Hungarian leaders

May 15, 2026 - 10:46
Việt Nam’s top leaders on Friday extended congratulations to Hungary’s new prime minister, parliamentary speaker and deputy prime minister.
Hungarian Prime Minister Magyar Péter speaks at the new government’s first press conference in Opusztaszer on May 13, 2026. — XINHUA/VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng on May 15 sent a message of congratulations to Magyar Péter on his election as Prime Minister of Hungary.

Chairman of the National Assembly Trần Thanh Mẫn also cabled a congratulatory message to Forsthoffer Ágnes on her election as Speaker of the National Assembly of Hungary.

The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung extended his congratulations to Orbán Anita on her appointment as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Minister of Hungary. — VNA/VNS

Hungary Vietnam diplomatic relations

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

NA Chairman urges stronger legal reform, digital transformation

Top legislator Trần Thanh Mẫn stressed the need to promote information technology, digital transformation and artificial intelligence in the operations of the National Assembly’s Committee for National Defence, Security and External Relations to reduce administrative workloads and improve the quality of policy advice, verification and law-making.
Politics & Law

Party, State leader welcomes 85 outstanding children

Recalling President Hồ Chí Minh’s deep affection for children, Party General Secretary and State President Lâm said the late leader’s “Five Teachings” remain a profound value system guiding children in learning, self-improvement and personal development.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom