Canadian Navy ship pays friendship visit to Đà Nẵng

ĐÀ NẴNG — His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Charlottetown frigate arrived at Tiên Sa Port in Đà Nẵng on Friday, beginning a four-day friendship visit to the central coastal city, as part of Operation HORIZON.

The delegation is led by Vice-Admiral Angus Topshee and includes 257 officers and sailors.

HMCS Charlottetown departed Canadian Forces Base Halifax on February 1, 2026, for a six-month deployment under Operation HORIZON which is Canada’s military forward-presence mission to promote peace and stability in support of an international system based on the rule of law in the Indo-Pacific.

“We are delighted to welcome HMCS Charlottetown to Vietnam. The port call symbolises the mutual interests of Canada and Việt Nam in regional stability based on international law and our comprehensive partnership,” said Ambassador of Canada to Việt Nam, Jim Nickel.

Representatives from the Naval Region 3 Command, the Đà Nẵng Military Command, the municipal Border Guard Command, the Đà Nẵng Port Border Gate's Border Guard Command, and the Việt Nam People’s Navy attended a welcoming ceremony for the delegation at Tiên Sa Port.

The visit is aimed at strengthening friendship and mutual trust between Việt Nam and Canada as in line with the two countries’ policy of promoting their Comprehensive Partnership.

During their stay in Đà Nẵng, the delegation is scheduled to pay courtesy calls on leaders of the municipal People’s Committee, the Military Region 5 Command, and the Naval Region 3 Command. They will also participate in professional and sports exchanges with officers of the Việt Nam People’s Navy.

“This time in Đà Nẵng is a chance to build genuine connections with the community and deepen the people-to-people ties that support regional stability, while highlighting Canada’s ongoing commitment to the Indo-Pacific,” said Commander Jonathan Maurice, Commanding Officer, HMCS Charlottetown.

“The fact that Canada has sent HMCS Charlottetown all the way to Việt Nam from its naval base in the Atlantic testifies to the importance Canada places on sustaining a presence in the Indo-Pacific and building closer ties with partners like the Vietnamese People’s Navy,” said Topshee.

“I know that our Canadian sailors will make valuable connections with their Vietnamese counterparts over the challenges of service at sea and their shared commitment to maritime security.”

In addition, the Canadian side will engage in exchanges at the University of Economics under the University of Đà Nẵng, visit a local centre supporting Agent Orange victims and disadvantaged children, and tour several cultural and tourist attractions. — VNA/VNS