Việt Nam wishes to unceasingly develop ties with DPRK: Foreign Minister

PYONGYANG — Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung, Special Envoy of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and President of Việt Nam Tô Lâm, met with Jo Yong Won, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) and Chairman of the SPA of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), in Pyongyang on Friday.

The meeting formed part of Trung’s visit to the DPRK to announce the results of the 14th National Congress of the CPV.

Welcoming Trung and the Vietnamese delegation, the host said the visit takes place at a special time when the traditional friendship between the two countries has entered a new stage of development. It demonstrates the determination of both countries’ Party and State leaders to promote bilateral relations in line with the agreement reached by the countries’ high-ranking leaders in Pyongyang in October 2025.

Jo congratulated the CPV on the success of its 14th National Congress and affirmed that the election of Tô Lâm as Party General Secretary and State President reflects the high trust put in him by the Vietnamese Party, State and people.

He expressed confidence that under the leadership of the CPV, headed by General Secretary and President Lâm, Việt Nam will successfully achieve the strategic goals set forth at the 14th National Party Congress.

For his part, Trung conveyed the message from General Secretary and President Lâm to General Secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) Central Committee and President of the State Affairs Commission Kim Jong Un. He emphasised that the 14th National Congress of the CPV fulfilled its great historical responsibility, profoundly reviewing the realities of the Vietnamese revolution after 40 years of Đổi Mới (Renewal), and setting forth major goals, directions, and strategic orientations for the future and destiny of Việt Nam in the new era of development. The event stressed the resolve to build a peaceful, independent, democratic, prosperous, civilised, and happy Việt Nam that steadily advances towards socialism; as well as the steadfast and consistent implementation of the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, self-strengthening, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, and multilateralisation and diversification of external relations.

Basing on the major orientations in the message from General Secretary and President Lâm, he affirmed that the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam always wish to unceasingly develop the Việt Nam – DPRK relationship in a substantive and effective manner, in line with the shared aspirations of the two peoples, thereby contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

At the meeting, Jo underlined the DPRK Party and State’s consistent stance of expanding and developing the long-standing friendship between the two countries in all fields, including politics, the economy, and culture, in accordance with the agreement reached by the countries’ high-ranking leaders in Pyongyang last October.

He voiced his hope that both sides will exert efforts to consolidate political trust, foster cooperation in all aspects, and sustainably develop bilateral ties.

Earlier, Trung had a working session with Politburo member, Secretary of the WPK Central Committee, and Director of its International Department Kim Song Nam. He also engaged in talks with Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the DPRK Choe Son Hui. — VNA/VNS