President Hồ Chí Minh's enduring legacy highlighted at Venezuela commemoration

MEXICO CITY — The enduring value and global relevance of President Hồ Chí Minh's ideology were highlighted at a ceremony in Caracas marking the Vietnamese leader's 136th birth anniversary (May 19, 1890 - 2026) with speakers also hailing Việt Nam as a symbol of independence, dignity, and resilient development.

Addressing a wreath-laying ceremony held on May 15 (local time) at the Hồ Chí Minh Monument in Caracas, Vice President of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) Jesús Faria expressed deep admiration for President Hồ Chí Minh and Việt Nam's indomitable struggle for national independence. He described President Hồ Chí Minh as an immortal symbol of 20th-century national liberation movements, whose legacy continues to inspire leftist parties, progressive movements, and peoples across Latin America, including Venezuela.

Faria, who has visited Việt Nam on multiple occasions, highlighted the country's remarkable transformation and development achievements as vivid proof of the sound leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) guided by President Hồ Chí Minh's ideology. He said that from a war-ravaged nation, Việt Nam has emerged as one of Asia's most dynamic economies, maintaining steady growth and improving living standards.

Today, he said, Việt Nam stands as a symbol of independence, freedom, dignity, and resilient progress – a strong and prosperous nation.

For her part, Venezuelan Deputy Foreign Minister Andrea Corao stressed that President Hồ Chí Minh is great leader of the Vietnamese Revolution, who devoted his life to Việt Nam's national liberation, contributing to historic victories and struggles for peace, independence, democracy, and social progress globally.

She welcomed the growing traditional friendship between Venezuela and Việt Nam, noting that their Comprehensive Partnership continues to advance on the basis of political trust, effective cooperation, and shared goals of peace, stability, and prosperity.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Vũ Trung Mỹ expressed appreciation for the solidarity and affection shown by the PSUV, political parties and progressive political forces, and the Venezuelan people toward President Hồ Chí Minh and Việt Nam.

He reaffirmed that President Hồ Chí Minh is not only an outstanding leader of the Vietnamese nation but also an enduring symbol of global struggles for independence and freedom. The admiration expressed by leaders and progressive movements in Latin America, including Venezuela, serves as compelling evidence of the lasting vitality of his ideology, personality, and revolutionary legacy.

The diplomat added that the 14th National Congress of the CPV recently reaffirmed Hồ Chí Minh Thought as the Party's ideological foundation and guiding principle, with a focus on Party building, improving people's living standards, and achieving key development goals by 2030 and 2045.

On the same day, Venezuelan media outlets widely covered the commemoration and highlighted the life and legacy of President Hồ Chí Minh as a national liberation hero and eminent cultural figure of Việt Nam, as well as a symbol of peace-loving and progressive peoples worldwide. — VNS