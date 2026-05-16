Criminal proceedings launched against copyright infringement

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Public Security’s Investigation Security Agency on May 15 initiated criminal proceedings against five cases involving alleged copyright and related rights infringement at several companies and organisations.

The decisions were made in accordance with Article 225 of the Penal Code.

In the case linked to Communication Trading & Service Corporation (BH Media Corp.), General Director Nguyễn Hải Bình faced legal proceedings.

In another case involving Lululola Entertainment Co., Ltd., legal proceedings was launched against Director Võ Văn Nam.

In the case related to the 1900 Group, Nguyễn Minh Đức, owner of Đồi Mặt Trời business household, and Ngô Thanh Tùng, owner of Thông Zeo business household also faced legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, in the case involving May Sài Gòn Co., Ltd., the agency launched legal proceedings against Võ Hoàng Việt and Nguyễn Trung Trường Huy, director of the company.

Another case concerns the Giọng Ca Để Đời Centre, where Diệp Văn Lập, the centre’s owner, was subject to legal proceedings.

Authorities are continuing to expand the investigation to clarify the alleged offences committed by the accused and related violations by other individuals, while seeking measures to fully recover assets linked to the cases. — VNS