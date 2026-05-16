Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Criminal proceedings launched against copyright infringement

May 16, 2026 - 21:46
The Ministry of Public Security’s Investigation Security Agency on May 15 initiated criminal proceedings against five cases involving alleged copyright and related rights infringement at several companies and organisations.

 

Defendant Nguyễn Hải Bình (left) and defendant Võ Văn Nam (right). — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Public Security’s Investigation Security Agency on May 15 initiated criminal proceedings against five cases involving alleged copyright and related rights infringement at several companies and organisations.

The decisions were made in accordance with Article 225 of the Penal Code.

In the case linked to Communication Trading & Service Corporation (BH Media Corp.), General Director Nguyễn Hải Bình faced legal proceedings.

In another case involving Lululola Entertainment Co., Ltd., legal proceedings was launched against Director Võ Văn Nam.

In the case related to the 1900 Group, Nguyễn Minh Đức, owner of Đồi Mặt Trời business household, and Ngô Thanh Tùng, owner of Thông Zeo business household also faced legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, in the case involving May Sài Gòn Co., Ltd., the agency launched legal proceedings against Võ Hoàng Việt and Nguyễn Trung Trường Huy, director of the company.

Another case concerns the Giọng Ca Để Đời Centre, where Diệp Văn Lập, the centre’s owner, was subject to legal proceedings.

Authorities are continuing to expand the investigation to clarify the alleged offences committed by the accused and related violations by other individuals, while seeking measures to fully recover assets linked to the cases. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Việt Nam wishes to unceasingly develop ties with DPRK: Foreign Minister

Jo Yong Won, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) and Chairman of the SPA of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), expressed confidence that under the leadership of the CPV, headed by General Secretary and President Tô Lâm, Việt Nam will successfully achieve the strategic goals set forth at the 14th National Party Congress.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom