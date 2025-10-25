Politics & Law
Vietnam News Agency’s publications introduced at signing ceremony of Hanoi Convention

October 25, 2025 - 10:29
Three external information publications of the Vietnam News Agency — Việt Nam News, Vietnam Pictorial, and Le Courrier du Vietnam — were introduced to delegates at the signing ceremony and high-level conference of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime (Hanoi Convention) on Saturday.
A Việt Nam News and Law reporter introduces a special weekend edition on the Hanoi Convention to a foreign delegate. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Three external information publications of the Vietnam News Agency — Việt Nam News, Vietnam Pictorial, and Le Courrier du Vietnam — were introduced to delegates at the signing ceremony and high-level conference of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime (Hanoi Convention) on Saturday. VNS

A Việt Nam News and Law reporter introduces a special weekend edition on the Hanoi Convention to a foreign delegate. Photo courtesy of Cao Lyly
International delegates learn about Vietnam News Agency's publications at the signing ceremony of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime. VNA/VNS Photo
International delegates learn about Vietnam News Agency’s publications at the signing ceremony of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime. VNA/VNS Photo
International delegates learn about Vietnam News Agency’s publications at the signing ceremony of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime. VNA/VNS Photo
A Việt Nam News and Law reporter introduces a special weekend edition on the Hanoi Convention to a foreign delegate. Photo courtesy of Cao Lyly
A foreign delegate reads Việt Nam News weekend edition. Photo courtesy of Cao Lyly

