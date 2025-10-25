UN Secretary-General concludes official visit to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres left Hà Nội on Saturday evening, concluding his official visit to Việt Nam and attendance at the opening ceremony of the UN Convention against Cybercrime (Hanoi Convention).

The visit from October 24 to 25 was made at the invitation of President Lương Cường.

During his stay in Việt Nam, Secretary-General Guterres paid tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at the late leader's mausoleum and laid a wreath at the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs on Bắc Sơn street.

He was received by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, and attended an official welcome ceremony, talks, and state banquet hosted by President Lương Cường. He also met with Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn.

The Vietnamese leaders warmly welcomed the Secretary-General on his second official visit to Việt Nam and attendance at the signing ceremony for the Hanoi Convention, which coincided with the 80th anniversary of the UN and Việt Nam's National Day (September 2). They emphasised that the visit held special significance, reflecting the parallel development of Việt Nam and the UN over the past decades.

Expressing his joy and deep affection for Việt Nam, Secretary-General Guterres said he greatly admires Việt Nam's struggles for independence and reunification, as well as its impressive socio-economic progress and double-digit growth target for the coming years.

The UN Secretary-General praised Việt Nam's role, stature, prestige, as well as active and prominent contributions to the UN's common work in all the pillar areas, particularly its hosting of the Hanoi Convention signing ceremony and active participation in UN peacekeeping operations.

He affirmed that the UN will continue to accompany and support Việt Nam in advancing its development priorities. He expressed his hope that the country will further promote its voice and role within the UN, helping to shape a multipolar world in which multilateralism and global governance mechanisms function more efficiently, and the deserving role of developing countries and emerging economies receive greater recognition.

On the morning of October 25, Secretary-General Guterres attended the signing ceremony and high-level conference of the UN Convention against Cybercrime, held at the National Convention Centre.

President Cường and Secretary-General Guterres delivered the opening remarks at the ceremony. PM Chính and the UN chief later held a joint press conference to brief the media on the event’s outcomes.

The high-level session of the signing ceremony brought together the UN Secretary-General, leaders of Việt Nam, senior officials from more than 110 countries, and representatives of numerous international and regional organisations. — VNA/VNS