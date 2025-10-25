PM calls for efforts to turn Hanoi Convention into inspiration for global cooperation

HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Saturday called for global concerted efforts to turn the Hanoi Convention into a true source of inspiration for international cooperation, trust, and shared responsibility in safeguarding the digital future.

The Vietnamese Government leader made the appeal during a high-level discussion co-chaired by Deputy PM Bùi Thanh Sơn and Ghada Waly, Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). The event was held within the framework of the Signing Ceremony and High-Level Conference of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime (also known as the Hanoi Convention) in the capital city.

The session was attended by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Vietnamese State and Government leaders, and representatives from more than 110 countries and numerous international and regional organisations.

In his address, PM Chính emphasised that digital transformation would not be only an inevitable global trend and an objective requirement but also a strategic choice and top priority for every nation striving for fast and sustainable development.

However, he noted, this transformation would also bring unprecedented risks, particularly cyberattacks and cybercrime. Ensuring cybersecurity and combating cybercrime would not be a challenge confined to individual countries, but a shared responsibility of the entire international community.

The Government leader affirmed that Việt Nam regarded cybersecurity and cybercrime prevention as a pillar and backbone of its national digital transformation. The country had issued multiple laws, strategies, and action plans against cybercrime.

Recognising that no single nation was strong enough to fight cybercrime alone, Việt Nam had consistently demonstrated proactive and responsible engagement, and would remain ready to contribute to the common goal of global cybersecurity, he said. Hosting and promoting the signing ceremony of the Hanoi Convention stood as a clear testament to its commitment and efforts in this field.

He urged countries to work together to carry out five key actions to implement the convention effectively. They include enhancing international cooperation by establishing a robust partnership network among nations, international organisations, and major technology corporations; enhancing national legal frameworks in line with the convention; and enhancing investment in cybersecurity infrastructure. It would also be necessary to enhance the development of specialised human resources and the improvement of skills of investigators and cyber response teams, while enhancing participation in the international legal frameworks on cyberspace.

Affirming the message of a peace-loving nation with aspirations for progress, the PM pledged that Việt Nam would fully and seriously fulfil its obligations, working hand in hand with other member states to implement the convention to ensure that no one would be left behind in the digital era.

Following the Vietnamese leader’s speech, representatives from 18 countries delivered remarks, with a large number of them expressing their national commitments to preventing and combating cybercrime and to strengthening international cooperation in information sharing, evidence exchange, the establishment of common standards for cyberspace governance, capacity building, and technical assistance.

Many commended Việt Nam’s leadership and initiative in hosting the signing ceremony, and expressed the determination to ensure the convention’s full, effective, and practical implementation.

In a message to the conference, the President of Russia affirmed that Russia stood ready to cooperate as closely as possible with the international community in this vital area.

The Vice President of Ecuador stressed that technological development must go hand in hand with promoting human security, human rights, and humanitarian values.

The Speaker of Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis, Uzbekistan's lower house, noted that cybersecurity should be an essential component of national security. Meanwhile, the Deputy PM of Poland called for continued consensus in developing supplementary protocols, strengthening capacity building, and promoting joint responses to cybercrime based on responsibility, solidarity, and the rule of law.

Meanwhile, the Deputy PM of Cambodia stated the country’s commitment to building cybersecurity capacity, protecting citizens from online threats, and expanding cooperation with the private sector.

Australia, for its part, announced a contribution of AUD83.5 million to support the Southeast Asia and Pacific Cyber Programme. — VNA/VNS