The Hanoi Convention expected to establish a transparent and effective cross-border cooperation mechanism

HÀ NỘI — International delegates shared the expectation that the Hanoi Convention would establish a transparent and effective cross-border cooperation mechanism, strengthening trust among nations in data sharing, investigation and response to cyber incidents.

The expectation was shared at the first high-level plenary session within the framework of the Signing Ceremony and High-Level Conference of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime (The Hanoi Convention) that took place on Saturday afternoon in Hà Nội.

This is a foundation for global cooperation in the digital age, demonstrating the common determination of the international community in building a safe, reliable, and humane cyberspace.

Global cooperation is vital

Matt Thistlethwaite , Australian Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade said at the plenary discussion that "cybercrime is one of the most pressing challenges of our time".

These crimes bring a huge economic cost to individuals, businesses and indeed to governments, according to the assistant minister.

In 2024-25 alone, the Australian Signals Directorate received one cybercrime report every six minutes, with a cost to the Australian economy of over AUD12.5 billion.

This is just a fraction of the true global cost of cybercrime plaguing countries.

Cybercrime is not just an economic issue. It's also an increasingly persistent and pervasive global threat that undermines trust and causes profound social harm.

"We've seen young lives lost to extortion, desperate people trafficked into scam centres and held against their will through threats of debt bondage, extortion or violence.

"And families lose their life savings to attacks and scams perpetrated by cyber operations on the other side of the world.

"We've seen cyber criminals target our government systems, critical infrastructure and businesses, hoping to steal sensitive and valuable data.

"And we've seen cyber criminals infiltrate networks of state, ready to disrupt and to degrade systems at a time of their choosing," he said.

"Holding cyber criminals to account has become all the more difficult as criminal activity proliferates across borders at scale.

"Cyber criminals can establish themselves in one country, utilise the forced labour of nationals in another and target victims in a third country.

“In this scenario, which one government can overcome this challenge? Domestic efforts and legislation will only protect us so far,” he said.

“Global cooperation is vital. That is why Australia is proud to sign the UN Convention against cybercrime in Hà Nội.”

This was the first ever UN-endorsed instrument addressing cybercrime and the collection of electronic data, he noted.

It was testament to the success of multilateralism and the UN's role as a forum for solving problems that transcend borders.

He said Australia was committed to supporting cybercrime recovery efforts, harmonising regional frameworks and ensuring cyber response teams across the region are equipped with the knowledge and tools to tackle current and emerging cyber threats.

It also commit AUD83.5 million over four years to support cyber capacity building and efforts in the Indo-Pacific through its flagship South East Asia and Pacific cyber programme.

Because it is committed to turning this convention into action.

“And I call on every nation here today, let us invest in cooperation, share expertise and build capacity. Because cybercrime knows no borders and neither should our resolve to defeat it. Together we can make cyberspace a place of trust, safety and opportunity for all.”

Wholehearted supports

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Affairs of the Republic of Poland Mr. Krzysztof Gawkowski said Poland wholeheartedly supported the convention, which made a big true step towards establishing an effective framework for the cooperation between states in combating cybercrime and exchanging electronic evidence.

"In recent years, we have witnessed not only a rise in the number of cyber attacks, but also the increasing sophistication of the cyber-criminals' actions. They often operate from the territories of the third countries, exploiting traditional local laws and legal inconsistencies.

"This new convention is the result of many years of intensive work."

Acting as a part of the common position of the European Union, he said Poland actively participated in this process.

Poland welcomed the fact that the final text of the Convention was adopted by the UN General Assembly on 24 December 2024 .

Poland's signing of the Convention carries a deep participatory dimension, according to the deputy prime minister.

For law enforcement authorities, it means access to more effective tools for collecting electronic evidence even in case of non-cyber offence. As trust for such strength increasingly appears online, greater digital security and improved protection and compatibilities for the state means enhanced capabilities to respond to the cross-border threats.

The convention complements existing instruments.

It also enables cooperation with the states which form major Poland and Northern European Union that currently has electoral agreements in place.

This is the commitment that establishes a global standard for the cooperation in fighting cybercrime.

Poland also commended the fact that the Convention was adopted by the Consensus, and that would be the open natural route for future development through additional protocols when the international community deems it necessary.

“Today's signing of the Convention is not the end of the process. It is only the beginning. Poland declares its redemption by continuing working in the spirit of solidarity, responsibility and respect for the rule of law.”

Unwavering commitment

Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia Sok Chenda Sophea said that today's gathering in Hà Nội was a testament to the shared commitment and collective resolve to act as the guardian of traditional development.

"We are confronting a challenge that no country can solve alone, a challenge that we can overcome only through unified action.

"Cybercrime threatens all borders. Yet for too long, our responses have been fragmented.

"The signing ceremony this morning put us on a path toward coordinated action, shared responsibility, and mutual trust.

“I am confident that it will empower us to share electronic evidence across borders and extradite suspects, ensuring that cyberspace is not a safe haven for criminals, but a secure domain for all.

"The global cost of cybercrime, including direct losses, ransom, theft, and reputation damage, is estimated at trillions of dollars a year. As these alarming numbers grow, our response must be swift and effective. The convention is essential to help us combat such activities effectively.

"In policymaking, legal frameworks, and law enforcement, each nation has different priorities. However, it is imperative that we align our national priorities with this international convention, making it a shared pledge to act and protect our citizens."

For Cambodia, he said the convention would enhance its mandate to promote cyber hygiene and establish incident response protocols that align with international standards. It is building a skilled cybersecurity workforce to protect its citizens from threats such as online fraud, data breaches and violation of personal privacy.

To this end, the Royal Government of Cambodia was deepening its crucial partnership with the private sector.

He reaffirmed Cambodia's unwavering commitment to this essential international agreement and said it looked forward to working closely with all member states in implementing the Convention and translating its provisions into actions.

Defence of society

Vice-President of the Republic of Ecuador María José Pinto González Artigas said “Do we want this is a world that amplifies what is best for our creativity, connection, compassion, or one that exploits what is the weakest in us, fear, loneliness, confusion? That choice is ours. And it begins with recognising that cybersecurity is not just the defence of the system.”

“It's the defence of society itself,” she said.

"So let us use this moment to broaden the definition of security.

"Let us bring human dignity, mental health, and child protection to the centre of the cyber security conversations.

"Let us make sure that every advance in technology is matched by equal advance in humanity.

"Because the true strength of our nations will not be measured only by how well we protect data, but in how well we protect children.

"They are not just the users of the future. They are the reason we make the digital world safe today. They are not only the future we aspire to. They are the present we must care for. If we protect them today, we are not just securing their digital world.

"We are safeguarding the very soul of humanity." — VNS