Hanoi Convention: Việt Nam’s key role in multilateral cooperation

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam hosted the Signing Ceremony and High-Level Conference of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime, also known as the Hanoi Convention, on Saturday, which is seen as a milestone in international cooperation toward building a global legal order in cyberspace.

According to China’s Xinhua news agency, held under the theme "Countering Cybercrime - Sharing Responsibility - Securing Our Future," the event brought together UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, along with leaders and senior representatives from about 110 countries and numerous international organisations.

Addressing the high-level opening ceremony, Vietnamese State President Lương Cường said that Việt Nam's hosting of the signing ceremony and its position as the first country to sign the Hanoi Convention demonstrated its strong commitment to the rule of law and the full implementation of international obligations, contributing to strengthening the global legal order in cyberspace.

The agency cited the UN Secretary-General as saying that the true power of the convention would lie in turning signatures into tangible action.

Through the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, the Secretariat of the convention and the UN Office of Legal Affairs, he said the UN would help countries bring the treaty into force, build capacity, strengthen investigations and deepen cooperation across borders.

Meanwhile, French news agency AFP described the Hanoi Convention as the world’s first global legal framework designed to strengthen international cooperation to fight digital crimes – from cross-border fraud and money laundering to organised cybercrime.

AFP cited a message from UN Secretary-General Guterres, who said that the signing ceremony in Hà Nội was an "important milestone," but that it was "only the beginning".

According to British news agency Reuters, the Hanoi Convention represents an unprecedented move by the United Nations to help countries respond more quickly and effectively to cybercrime, a sector that costs the global economy trillions of dollars each year.

The UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), which led the treaty talks, said the agreement included provisions to protect human rights and would allow states to reject cooperation requests that conflict with international law, Reuters reported. — VNA/VNS