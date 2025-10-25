Vietnamese State leader seeks stronger collaboration with Australia in various fields

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Saturday for Australian Assistant Minister for Immigration and Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Matt Thistlethwaite, who is in Việt Nam to attend the Signing Ceremony of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime (Hanoi Convention).

President Cường expressed appreciation for Australia’s active support for Việt Nam as the host of the signing ceremony and thanked the Australian Government for its timely aid of AUD3 million (nearly US$2 million) to help Việt Nam overcome the aftermath of Typhoons Bualoi and Matmo.

He affirmed that Australia was one of the most important Comprehensive Strategic Partners of Việt Nam in the Asia–Pacific region, noting that Australia’s support reflects the close friendship, solidarity and special bonds between the two nations.

Thistlethwaite congratulated Việt Nam on successfully hosting the signing ceremony of such an important UN convention, as well as its impressive achievements in socio-economic growth, infrastructure, and education, describing Việt Nam as a rising bright spot in the region.

He extended sympathies to those affected by recent floods in Việt Nam, affirming that Australia stands ready to continue supporting and accompanying the Vietnamese people.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the strong and effective progress of the Việt Nam–Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, highlighting encouraging outcomes in the implementation of the 2024–2027 Action Programme. Most planned activities have been completed or are on track, including the state visit to Việt Nam by the Australian Governor-General in September 2025, with both sides actively coordinating to realise its results.

They concurred that amid complex developments in the regional and global situation, enhancing mutual trust and cooperation would not only benefit the people of both nations but also contribute to strengthening regional and global peace and stability.

President Cường proposed the two countries deepen economic connectivity, soon realise the target of $20 billion in two-way trade, and double mutual investment within the next two to three years. He welcomed Australia’s investment in Việt Nam, which exceeded $3 billion in the first half of 2025.

The State leader also called for stronger collaboration in the fields of climate change, environment, and energy, and supporting each other’s efforts towards net-zero emissions and clean energy transition. He emphasised the importance of enhancing cooperation in science, technology, and innovation, including joint training programmes on digital transformation and new technologies.

President Cường stressed that people-to-people exchange remained a vital bridge between the two nations, encouraging the expansion of cultural and friendship activities, more direct flight routes between major cities, and greater promotion of cultural values to enhance mutual understanding.

Thistlethwaite reaffirmed that Australia regarded Việt Nam as a key partner in the region and was committed to advancing cooperation across all fields. He noted with delight that Việt Nam now ranked fourth in terms of number of foreign students in Australia, and expressed readiness to expand educational collaboration, capacity building, and knowledge sharing in areas of Australia’s strength, such as environment, energy transition, and mining.

Echoing President Cường’s views, the Australian official agreed on the need to boost people-to-people ties through language, cultural, tourism, and trade exchanges.

He also reaffirmed Australia’s commitment to deepening connections with Southeast Asia and continuing the effective implementation of its Southeast Asia Economic Strategy to 2040, in which Việt Nam is identified as one of the key partners. — VNA/VNS