PM, UN Secretary-General attend joint press conference on Hanoi Convention

UN Secretary-General concludes official visit to Việt Nam
HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres attended a press conference on the Signing Ceremony and High-level Conference of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime (the Hanoi Convention) in Hà Nội on Saturday afternoon. — VNA/VNS
|Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres at the press conference on the Signing Ceremony and High-level Conference of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime (the Hanoi Convention). VNA/VNS Photos Dương Giang
