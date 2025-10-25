Politics & Law
PM, UN Secretary-General attend joint press conference on Hanoi Convention

October 25, 2025 - 15:50
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres attended a press conference on the Signing Ceremony and High-level Conference of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime (the Hanoi Convention).

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres attended a press conference on the Signing Ceremony and High-level Conference of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime (the Hanoi Convention) in Hà Nội on Saturday afternoon. — VNA/VNS

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres at the press conference on the Signing Ceremony and High-level Conference of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime (the Hanoi Convention). VNA/VNS Photos Dương Giang
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính speaks at the press conference.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính meets with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres ahead of the press conference.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres at the press conference.
Hanoi Convention UN Convention against Cybercrime

