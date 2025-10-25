Tasks for remainder of 2025 must be carried out with order: PM

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Saturday chaired a Government meeting to review and implement key tasks for the remainder of 2025, during which he stressed the need to define a clear order of priorities during their implementation.

As 2025 marks the final year of the term, the workload for the Government, the PM, ministries, agencies and localities remains substantial.

From the beginning of the year to October 24, the Government and the PM had assigned 9,831 tasks to ministries and localities, including 1,173 key tasks. Of these, 8,150 had been completed, accounting for 82.9 per cent of the total; 1,620 were on schedule, accounting for 16.47 per cent; and 61 were overdue, or 0.62 per cent, down 1.54 per cent year-on-year.

In nearly ten months, the Government and the PM issued 335 legal documents, 652 guiding documents, and 2,385 reports and submissions. The Government Office released 772 notices of conclusions and directives from the PM, Deputy PMs, and the Government’s permanent members.

The PM and Deputy PMs chaired more than 1,900 conferences, meetings, and field trips, nearly double the number from the previous year, and led 58 major diplomatic activities, also twice as many as the same period last year. Since October 2024, 258 cooperation agreements had been signed at high-level external events.

Quarterly reviews were held to assess the implementation of international commitments. The Government also organised meetings with Vietnamese diplomatic missions abroad, business communities, and investors to strengthen economic diplomacy and sustain growth momentum for 2025 and the following years.

Participants noted that, despite numerous challenges and a demanding workload, the Government, ministries, and localities maintained strong unity and determination, innovating their leadership and management methods to achieve positive and timely results across key areas.

However, some limitations remained, they noted. A number of tasks and projects progressed more slowly than planned, with certain documents and reports not meeting quality requirements. These shortcomings were attributed to both objective and subjective causes, ranging from overlapping priorities and tight deadlines to hesitancy and fear of responsibility among some officials.

PM Chính directed the Government Office to compile feedback from cabinet members and review all ongoing programmes and projects, ensuring clarity in responsibilities, tasks, timelines, results, authority, and accountability.

He emphasised the need to establish a clear order of priorities, focusing on institutionalising and implementing recent Politburo resolutions, particularly on the development of the State-owned economic sector, foreign-invested sector, high-speed rail, nuclear energy, and the settlement of long-delayed projects, including power projects.

He stressed accelerating the three growth drivers - investment, export, and consumption to achieve 2025’s growth targets and build momentum for the years ahead.

The Government leader also urged ministries and localities to develop detailed plans and timelines for assigned tasks, and to monitor implementation in accordance with Politburo Regulation No. 366-QD/TW dated August 30, 2025, on reviewing and evaluating the performance of collectives and individuals within the political system. — VNA/VNS