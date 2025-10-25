Party chief welcomes UN Secretary-General in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Saturday for United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, who attended the Signing Ceremony of the UN Convention against Cybercrime the same day.

Expressing pleasure at reuniting with Guterres in Hà Nội after over a year, General Secretary Lâm thanked him and the UN for their unwavering support since Việt Nam joined the organisation in 1977, saying the Việt Nam-UN relationship was a standout success story now entering a new chapter.

He noted the significance of Guterres’ visit, which coincided with the UN’s 80th anniversary (October 24) and followed Việt Nam’s National Day (September 2). After 30 years of war and 20 years under blockade and embargo, Việt Nam had grown from a poor country reliant on UN aid to a nation that had achieved highly commendable accomplishments, he said, adding it was now making every effort for the common good, for peace and development, and for the well-being of its people.

According to the Party leader, Việt Nam is fully aware of its responsibility and stays ready to engage in addressing global challenges, including peacekeeping, conflict settlement, sustainable development, human rights protection, and climate change.

With a deep appreciation for the value of peace, Việt Nam supported the settlement of disputes and conflicts through peaceful means, in accordance with the UN Charter and international law, he said, suggesting that the UN Secretary-General support Việt Nam’s expanded role in UN peacekeeping operations, particularly amid a volatile global security landscape.

The host stressed Việt Nam’s people-centred approach, with a focus on stable, sustainable and long-term development through science, technology, innovation, digital transformation, and environmental protection. He expressed Việt Nam’s willingness to share expertise and support other nations in economic growth, agriculture, health care, and education.

Thanking the UN and its member states for electing Việt Nam to the UN Human Rights Council for two consecutive terms, Party chief Lâm said this was the clearest testament to Việt Nam’s commitments and achievements in ensuring the rights and well-being of its people.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres shared his special sentiments about each of his visits to Việt Nam, recalling memories of the country’s struggle for independence and unification, which he said paralleled Portugal’s fight against fascism and global movements for national liberation and decolonisation, as well as Việt Nam’s contribution to ending the Pol Pot regime.

He commended Việt Nam’s journey of overcoming the hardships of war, blockade and embargo to achieve impressive socio-economic growth, while fulfilling its commitments on climate change response and playing an increasingly important role across all three pillars of UN activity.

Expressing confidence in Việt Nam’s future, he said that under the leadership of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, the country would achieve the major goals it had set, including attaining double-digit growth in the coming years, and would assume a stronger and more influential role and voice in the international arena. It would actively contribute to strengthening multilateralism and reforming multilateral institutions so that developing and emerging economies could have a more commensurate and deserving role.

Describing Việt Nam as a key pillar of South-South cooperation and of a balanced, stable, multipolar world order based on international law, the UN Secretary-General hoped that Việt Nam would strongly support the balanced reform of the UN, continue development assistance activities, especially for developing countries, and oppose unilateral actions.

On global and regional issues, both sides agreed on the need to strengthen solidarity, promote dialogue and cooperation to prevent conflicts, and resolve disputes peacefully in line with the UN Charter and international law, highlighting the importance of regional organisations, particularly ASEAN, and ASEAN–UN cooperation.

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm appreciated the UN Secretary-General’s kind words and reaffirmed that Việt Nam would stand ready to work with the UN and the international community to build a peaceful, just, stable, and sustainably developing world. — VNA/VNS