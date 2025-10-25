PM, UN chief depart for Malaysia to attend 47th ASEAN Summit

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and a high-level Vietnamese delegation departed from Hà Nội for Malaysia on Saturday evening to attend the 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings, at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and his entourage were also on board the same flight to the ASEAN Summit, after wrapping activities in Hà Nội within the framework of the Signing Ceremony for the UN Convention against Cybercrime.

Taking place from October 25–28, the 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings are the most important and extensive events of Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship this year, drawing the participation of leaders from bloc member states, Timor-Leste, and partner countries.

The attendance of PM Chính and the Vietnamese delegation underscore the country’s commitment to active participation, responsible contributions and cooperation with ASEAN member states to consolidate the bloc’s centrality and amplify its collective voice in promoting peace, stability, and sustainable development.

The trip also reaffirms Việt Nam's consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, cooperation and development, and diversification and multilateralisation of external relations. — VNS