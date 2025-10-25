Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

PM, UN chief depart for Malaysia to attend 47th ASEAN Summit

October 25, 2025 - 22:58
Taking place from October 25–28, the 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings are the most important and extensive events of Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship this year, drawing the participation of leaders from bloc member states, Timor-Leste, and partner countries.
Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres departed from Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội on October 25 evening to attend the 47th ASEAN Summit in Malaysia. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and a high-level Vietnamese delegation departed from Hà Nội for Malaysia on Saturday evening to attend the 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings, at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and his entourage were also on board the same flight to the ASEAN Summit, after wrapping activities in Hà Nội within the framework of the Signing Ceremony for the UN Convention against Cybercrime.

The attendance of PM Chính and the Vietnamese delegation underscore the country’s commitment to active participation, responsible contributions and cooperation with ASEAN member states to consolidate the bloc’s centrality and amplify its collective voice in promoting peace, stability, and sustainable development.

The trip also reaffirms Việt Nam's consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, cooperation and development, and diversification and multilateralisation of external relations. — VNS

Politics & Law

47th ASEAN Summit: ASEAN ready for new phase of development

Amid a rapidly changing and complex global and regional landscape, they agreed that the upcoming summits represent a crucial opportunity for ASEAN to reaffirm its solidarity and centrality, advance efforts toward building an inclusive and sustainable ASEAN Community, and strengthen partnerships with external partners.
Politics & Law

Ministry steps up anti-cybercrime cooperation with int'l partners

Minister of Public Security Gen. Lương Tam Quang and Ghada Waly, UN Under Secretary-General and Executive Director of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) agreed to continue promoting the existing cooperation mechanisms such as the Border Liaison Office (BLO) network to strengthen coordination against transnational crime.
Politics & Law

Top legislator meets with UN Secretary-General

Welcoming the Việt Nam visit by the UN Secretary-General, NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn expressed his belief that the trip will create new momentum for the Việt Nam – UN partnership, contributing to further strengthening their nearly 50-year cooperation for peace and development.

