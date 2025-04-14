Ninh Bình to build heritage park to honour founder of Vietnamese stage

NINH BÌNH — The northern tourism hub province of Ninh Bình is set to construct a heritage park dedicated to the founder of Vietnamese stage.

Nguyễn Mạnh Cường, director of the Department of Culture and Sports of Ninh Bình, has announced that the department is collaborating with relevant units to initiate the investment process and develop the heritage park under the direction of the provincial administration.

According to Cường, the founder of Vietnamese stage is Phạm Thị Trân, who was invited by King Đinh Tiên Hoàng to the capital, Hoa Lư. She was tasked with teaching soldiers to dance, sing, play drums and perform on the zither. She was credited with bringing art to the stage and was bestowed with high honour by the King, serving as the official responsible for singing in the royal court.

The heritage park will encompass appropriate spatial elements, include public areas to serve the community and connect to local tourist attractions.

In recognition of Phạm Thị Trân's service to the national culture, her name has recently been given to the province's cultural centre, which will be known as Phạm Thị Trân Theatre. This new project, with a budget of more than VNĐ240 billion, (US$9.3 million) spans over 6,400sq.m and will become a prominent landmark of Hoa Lư City.

Ninh Bình’s magnificence has stunned those who have roamed there for millennia. Located south of the capital Hà Nội, its towering peaks, tranquil waterways, giant temples, and storied pagodas have captivated all who venture there.

Spiritual tourism blends cultural and historical exploration with the pursuit of inner peace. It offers visitors not only sightseeing and relaxation but also opportunities to connect with spiritual values, cultural beliefs, and philosophical reflections.

Rising to prominence as the setting for the Hollywood blockbuster Kong, the home of Tràng An landscape complex, a UNESCO World Heritage site, Ninh Bình has experienced a resurgence of interest from visitors, paddling through its shimmering rivers, and venturing up the 500 steps carved into the side of a mountain that leads one into Múa Cave.

It’s gorgeous scenery changes year-round. And getting there is a breeze, with countless Hà Nội transport companies offering bus and limousine options for the two-hour drive, ensuring that all price-points are covered for visitors looking to take in one of Việt Nam’s hidden charms. — VNS