Art exhibition celebrates 50 years of national reunification

Phương Mai

HCM CITY — A collection of art works, from paintings to sculptures, by 143 artists of HCM City is on display at the Fine Arts Museum to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2025).

The exhibition, organised by the city's Fine Arts Association, has the theme of "50 Years of Reunification – Building and Developing HCM City".

It features 22 sculptures and 121 paintings and graphic works by the association’s members, including veteran painters Bùi Quang Ánh and Quách Phong, in different materials, styles and sizes.

The works are of various materials such as lacquer, oil on canvas, acrylic, wood, and metal. They are presented in realism, romanticism, impressionism, abstract, semi-abstract, and metaphor.

All the exhibits highlight topics about building, developing and protecting the country, boosting science and technology, and strengthening healthcare and education and national security.

They also depict President Hồ Chí Minh, the artists’ memories of the city on the historic day 50 years ago, and HCM City as a civilised, modern, dynamic and creative city. Love and family are mentioned as well.

“This exhibition has several large-scale works, showing the artists’ talent and skills and their passion and enthusiasm for the topic about the celebration of 50 years of national reunification,” Nguyễn Xuân Tiên, chairman of the association, said.

"All the works reflect the artists’ love for the country, society and family that help viewers understand more about the building and development of the city over the past 50 years, and guide people to peace, truth, goodness and beauty."

Nguyễn Thảo Nguyên, a viewer from Thủ Đức City, expressed her excitement about the exhibition, saying, “This exhibition is huge. I’m impressed with the large-scale lacquer paintings. They are carefully made and reflect heroic moments of the country and the dynamic and modern development of HCM City.”

The association received more than 300 entries for the exhibition. Many of them are the result of field trips to Đà Nẵng, the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai, Phú Quốc, and HCM City in 2024.

The first prize was granted to metal sculpture Đất Thép (The Land of Steel) by Trần Việt Hà depicting Củ Chi, a strong guerrilla base right on the suburb of Sài Gòn,

The second prize was presented to a large-scale lacquer painting Public Meeting Welcoming the Establishment of Military Management Committee in HCM City by 85-year-old painter Bùi Quang Ánh.

​Painter Nguyễn Trung Tín, head of the exhibition’s arts council, said the association received many excellent works, particularly large-scale lacquer paintings.

However, Tín expected to see more young artists in the exhibition, encouraging them to join previous generations in reflecting on the country’s situation.

The exhibition is open to the public until May 2. The museum is at 97A Phó Đức Chính Street in District 1.

In addition, a photo book featuring art works from the exhibition will soon be released. — VNS