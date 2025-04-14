How to tell if your little one is really sick - a parent’s guide to understanding your child’s health

Dr Maria Santos*

As parents of young children, we know how hard it can be to figure out if your little one is truly sick, especially when they can’t express exactly what’s wrong. You’re constantly tuned in to their needs, but sometimes it’s tough to determine if those runny noses, mild cough, being warm to touch, or extra crankiness are part of a simple cold or something more serious.

Dr Maria, our trusted paediatrician, offers some helpful tips for parents on how to spot when your child’s symptoms might need more attention.

Watch their core activities

Infants and toddlers rely on three main activities for their well-being: eating, playing and sleeping. If any of these essential activities are being affected by their symptoms, it’s a sign it’s time to have them checked out. Here are a few key things to watch for:

Eating: If your child is refusing to eat, vomiting after meals, or seems overly fussy when trying to nurse or take a bottle, it could be a sign of something more serious.

Playing: Play is one of the ways young children express their health and energy. If your little one is unusually lethargic, disinterested in their favourite toys, or seems more irritable than usual, it’s worth a second look.

Sleeping: Sleep is crucial for their growth and recovery. If your child’s sleep patterns are disrupted—whether they're sleeping too much or not enough—it could indicate that something isn’t quite right.

Trust your instincts

As a parent, your instincts are often your best guide. You know your child better than anyone else, and if something feels 'off', it’s important to trust those feelings. Whether it’s the look in their eyes, the way they’re behaving, or a sudden change in their usual routine, don’t hesitate to reach out to your paediatrician. Early intervention can make all the difference in ensuring your little one gets the right care at the right time.

When to call

If your child shows any of the following, it’s time to make an appointment with their paediatrician:

A fever that lasts more than a couple of days

Persistent coughing or difficulty breathing

Extreme tiredness or trouble staying awake

Vomiting or diarrhoea that doesn’t seem to improve

diarrhoea A rash or unusual spots that don’t go away

Remember, there’s no such thing as being too cautious when it comes to your child’s health. If you’re unsure, it’s always better to seek advice. Your paediatrician is there to help and they’d much rather reassure you than let something go unnoticed.

Final thoughts

Parenting is full of moments where you’ll question whether something is worth worrying about, but by staying in tune with your child’s behaviour and taking note of how their symptoms impact their daily life, you’ll be in a great position to decide when to reach out for professional advice. Trust yourself and remember: early care is often the best care. Family Medical Practice

*A graduate of the University of the East Memorial Medical Centre (Philippines), Dr Maria Santos completed her paediatrics residency at the Philippine Children's Medical Centre. With experience as both a school physician and hospitalist in Manila, she joined FMP in 2011. Fluent in English and Filipino, Dr Maria enjoys travelling and family time outside of work.

