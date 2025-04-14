VN Book Day celebration to open in HCM City

HCM CITY — A series of activities to celebrate Việt Nam Book and Reading Culture Day (April 21) will be held across HCM City from April 19-21.

The celebration, organised by the Department of Culture and Sports, is one of the city’s events to mark the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025).

The programme will include a major book fair at the Paris Square and Book Street on Nguyễn Văn Bình Street in District 1.

The fair will attract the city’s major publishers and book distributors such as HCM City Book Distribution Corporation (FAHASA), Trẻ (Youth) Publishing House, Phương Nam Books, and HCM City General Publishing House.

They will introduce around 20,000 book titles by Vietnamese and foreign authors on various topics, including books celebrating the 50 years of national reunification.

The highlight of the fair will be a showcase of different editions of the book Đường Kách Mệnh (The Revolutionary Path), one of five literary works and writings by President Hồ Chí Minh recognised as national treasures.

The book features a collection of lectures by Nguyễn Ái Quốc (a pseudonym of President Hồ) at training classes for cadres of the Việt Nam Revolutionary Youth League held in Guangzhou, China, during 1925-1927.

The work was compiled and published by the Publicity Department of the United League of Oppressed Peoples in 1927. Since then, it has been continuously published by the National Politics Truth Publishing House and widely distributed to a large readership.

The fair will also offer 18 book introductions and discussions about promoting reading culture, enhancing digital transformation in the publishing sector, and selling books on e-commerce platforms.

The programme will include a special exhibition showcasing publications and documents related to the historic Hồ Chí Minh Campaign in April 1975, leading to the fall of the Sài Gòn regime and the country's reunification.

A collection of postal stamps related to the campaign will be displayed as well.

The fair will set up spaces for movies and music, a kids' zone, and a book station to serve visitors.

In addition, the city will hold several book introductions and talks at Thủ Đức City Book Street as well as at cultural houses and schools in 21 districts to encourage the reading habit among the community. — VNS