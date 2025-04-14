Cultural heritage a driver for Bắc Ninh’s rapid, sustainable development: NA Chairman

BẮC NINH — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn has requested Bắc Ninh to strengthen education and communication efforts to raise public awareness of preserving and protecting its cultural heritage as the richness and diversity of cultural heritage is one of the key drivers and important resources for the northern province’s rapid and sustainable development.

Mẫn made the statement on April 13 while attending a ceremony to commemorate the 1,015th anniversary of King Lý Thái Tổ’s accession to the throne; receive certificates recognising Đình Bảng Communal House as a special national relic site and the Memorial House dedicated to Lê Quang Đạo, Chairman of the eighth National Assembly, as a national relic site; and a decision recognising the golden imperial seal Hoàng Đế Chi Bảo (Treasure of the Emperor) as a national treasure.

He urged local Party committees and authorities, the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee and people of Bắc Ninh to continue thoroughly grasping and effectively implementing the directions of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, along with the Party and State’s policies and resolutions on socio-economic development and cultural heritage preservation and promotion.

The province should implement concerted solutions for rapid and sustainable socio-economic development, striving to achieve and surpass a growth target of over 8 per cent, Mẫn stated, stressing the need to study and establish a new growth model based on advanced science and technology, promote digital transformation, and develop high-quality human resources.

The top legislator also requested Bắc Ninh to continue effectively implementing the policies on restructuring the political system, reorganiding administrative units, and streamlining the local government structure under the two-level model in accordance with the spirit of the 11th plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee.

The NA Chairman asked Bắc Ninh to focus on investing in, preserving, and developing key cultural values, as the Party and State have issued a lot of policies and guidelines to promote cultural development, including the recently-approved National Target Programme for Cultural Development for the period 2025-2035.

The province should study solutions to bring cultural heritage closer to the people, so that they can participate in the preservation work, and fully benefit from its values. At the same time, it should research and implement mechanisms and policies to promote the development of the cultural industry, cultural tourism, and digital transformation in the preservation and promotion of cultural heritage values, contributing to bringing the image of Bắc Ninh to a wider audience, both domestically and internationally, Man went on.

Bắc Ninh has nearly 1,600 historical sites and 19 artifacts and groups of artifacts recognised as national treasures. In addition, the province boasts four intangible cultural heritages recognised by UNESCO as world heritage, including quan họ (love duet) folk singing, ca trù (ceremonial singing), Hữu Chấp tug-of-war ritual and game, and the worship of the Mother Goddesses of the Three Realms. — VNA/VNS