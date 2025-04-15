Việt Nam and China cooperate in television production

HÀ NỘI Việt Nam National Television (VTV) and China Media Group (CMG) will jointly produce a series of programmes focusing on political, cultural and social milestones of the two countries in the 2025-2026 period.

The collaboration was announced at a ceremony held by VTV and CMG on April 14 in Hà Nội.

Under the cooperation, important events such as visits by high-ranking leaders of the communist parties and states of Việt Nam and China, important conferences, strategic cooperation and people-to-people exchanges will be broadcast in both countries.The programmes will be aired on national television channels and digital platforms, ensuring wide transmission to the majority of people of the two countries.

At the ceremony, VTV and CMG agreed to strongly promote the exchange of television content, aiming to introduce works that reflect the depth of culture, national identity and outstanding development achievements of each country. Documentaries, television series and reports on history, places, people and innovation, will be prioritised in the cooperation.

"The cooperation between VTV and CMG will not just promote cultural exchanges, but will also contribute to building a solid foundation for lasting friendship between the two countries," VTV's General Director Nguyễn Thanh Lâm said.

"We believe that the cooperation between VTV and CMG will be realised through television programmes. Together we convey the vibrant, diverse images of the two countries, the two peoples and the two cultures, telling traditional and modern stories about preserving values ​​and developing future-oriented technology.

"VTV will strive with CMG to expand cooperation activities boosting the relationship between Việt Nam and China."

The world is changing every day, Lâm said. The explosion of new technology trends such as AI opens up new opportunities, as well as challenges for the television industry. This forces television makers to transform and innovate to suit the tastes of the audience. In this context, VTV will continuously making effort to apply technology to content production and enhance digital platforms to reach audiences in a more flexible, personalised and effective way,

VTV also hopes to learn from and exchange experiences in applying AI and building a comprehensive OTT (Over The Top) ecosystem from CMG, said Lâm.

Notably, art exchanges between outstanding traditional and modern artists from the two nations, will be a key of the cooperation. The two partners will seek opportunities to work together in content production and for distribution on digital platforms.

Additionally, sharing experiences in operating digital ecosystems and digital content strategies will be emphasised. It will improve the digital transformation capacity of each party, while affirming the position of VTV and CMG in the field of modern media.

To deepen the understanding of each country’s culture, for the younger generation, VTV and CMG will jointly produce a programme called 'Young Reporters Exchange'. This will provide an opportunity for younger people in the media to raise awareness, build traditional relationships, foster friendships, learn from each other and work towards a sustainable future.

Speaking at the ceremony CMG's General Director Shen Haixiong said: "This year marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relation between China and Việt Nam and is the Việt Nam-China People-to-People Exchange Year 2025."

"The programme Young Reporters Exchange will be one of a series of activities between VTV and CMG with a view to strengthening the friendship relationship between the two countries," he said.

Media cooperation between the two partners has been active for many years contributing to consolidating and deepening the traditional friendship between the two countries.

The benefits of this cooperation have been seen with the producing and broadcasting documentaries Việt Nam Today - China Today (in 2015) and The charm of Việt Nam - The charm of China (in 2017). VNS