Mystical folk legends inspire new historical film project

HÀ NỘI — A historical film inspired by mysterious folk legends about King Đinh’s tomb, the first emperor who laid the foundation for an independent Việt Nam after more than 1,000 years of northern domination, is set to premiere in early 2026.

The film, entitled Hộ Linh Tráng Sĩ - Bí Ẩn Mộ Vua Đinh (The Guardian Heroes: Mystery of King Đinh’s Tomb) tells the story of seven heroes endowed with extraordinary strength and indomitable spirit. After the death of King Đinh Tiên Hoàng (924- 979), they were entrusted with a top-secret mission.

It is a tale of family love, teacher-student bonds, romantic relationships and unwavering loyalty to serve, embodying the desire to protect the nation's sacred land.

The project brings together many veteran names from both within and outside of the Vietnamese film industry. It is directed by Nguyễn Phan Quang Bình, renowned for films such as Vũ Khúc Con Cò (The Dance of The Stork), Cánh Đồng Bất Tận (The Endless Field), Quyên, and Bí Mật Của Gió (The Secret of the Wind). Among these, The Endless Field was the first art film to break box office records in Việt Nam, while The Dance of The Stork was the first international collaboration about the American War in Việt Nam set in Việt Nam.

The 53-year-old director said that this is a project he had nurtured for a decade, following a trip to the ancient capital of Hoa Lư in the northern province of Ninh Bình.

"Starting to make a film, even a historical one, comes with many challenges. But I feel proud of such legends, so creating a film to introduce an important historical issue is something I really want to do," he said.

The action and martial arts sequences will be managed by Johnny Trí Nguyễn, the number one action star in Việt Nam. In his role as the action director, he aims to bring a fresh perspective and new highlights for the audience.

"This is a challenge for historical films and I want viewers to have a lasting impression after watching," the actor said.

Johnny Trí Nguyễn is a Vietnamese-American with experience working in Hollywood since the 1990s. He has served as a stuntman in action scenes for series like Mortal Kombat, Spider-Man 2 as Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man, and Clash, and has starred in various Vietnamese film, including in Dòng Máu Anh Hùng (The Rebel) and Bẫy Rồng (Clash).

The music will be composed by Nguyễn Quốc Trung, one of Việt Nam’s leading musicians and music producers. He previously won a Golden Kite Award for his work on The Endless Field with director Nguyễn Phan Quang Bình.

Director of photography Nguyễn K’Linh, who has recently collaborated with director Bùi Thạc Chuyên in the current box office hit Địa Đạo (The Tunnel), is also involved in this project. He has experience with visually striking films such as Tôi Thấy Hoa Vàng Trên Cỏ Xanh (I See Yellow Flowers on the Green Grass) and Tro Tàn Rực Rỡ (Glorious Ashes), both of which have left a mark on Vietnamese audiences.

"Historical topics have always interested me, especially when it comes to action films. Involving a project like this enables a lot of creativity while also creating a playground for us to express ourselves and strive to do our best,” the director said.

“We aim to help young people better understand Vietnamese history and see the strength of the Vietnamese people."

According to the film crew, notable young talents in the field of reviving and recreating traditional Vietnamese costumes will also be consultants for the movie.

The Guardian Heroes: Mystery of King Đinh’s Tomb is expected to take two months to shoot, starting in November 2025 and is scheduled for release in the second quarter of 2026. VNS