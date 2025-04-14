Historical film fever

The movie “Tunnels: Sun in the dark” has been released to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975 - 2025). Offering more than just a glimpse into the harsh realities of the resistance war against the US, it rekindles a deep sense of national pride and the value of peace and has proved extremely popular at the box office.
The Thi Temple Festival commemorates the contributions of ancestors in building communities and preserving cultural heritage. It plays a role in teaching traditional values, emphasising the importance of protecting cultural heritage and fostering cultural life among ethnic groups in the western region of Thanh Hóa.
Three plays and musicals based on Vietnamese mythology and history have been presented to the French public to mark the half-century France-Việt Nam diplomatic relations and the 50th anniversary of the end of the war in Việt Nam.
Artist and soldier Huỳnh Phương Đông (1925-2025) painted the piece, Chiến Thắng Ấp Bắc (Victory at Ấp Bắc), which is close to eight metres long, about the historical victory at Ấp Bắc in in the southern province of Tiền Giang, about 65km southwest of HCM City.