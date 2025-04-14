Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Historical film fever

April 14, 2025 - 17:17
The movie “Tunnels: Sun in the dark” has been released to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975 - 2025). Offering more than just a glimpse into the harsh realities of the resistance war against the US, it rekindles a deep sense of national pride and the value of peace and has proved extremely popular at the box office.

