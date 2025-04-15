Vietnamese artist’ paintings displayed at exhibition promoting ASEAN connection

KUALA LUMPUR — Two paintings by Vietnamese artist Nguyễn Tuấn Sơn are being displayed at an exhibition in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, which brings together over 150 literature works and paintings of famous artists from ten ASEAN countries.

The exhibition is held by Malaysian central bank - Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) at its Museum and Art Gallery (MAG) within the framework of the 12th ASEAN Finance Ministers’ and Central Bank Governors’ Meeting.

Director of BNM MAG Noreen Zulkepli said that the exhibition is not only an opportunity to showcase valuable works of art but also a "gateway" for ASEAN member countries to share their cultural stories and get closer together through art. The exhibition also demonstrates that culture has the power to narrow distances and create timeless dialogue.

Sơn, born in 1978, graduated from the Vietnam University of Fine Arts in 2010. He works at Nguyễn Tất Thành Secondary and High School, Hà Nội National University of Education. His works are inspired by Vietnamese literature, such as Truyện Kiều (The Tale of Kiều) by poet Nguyễn Du (1766–1820) and works by female poet Việt Nam.

Regard to his painting inspired by The Tale of Kiều is titled The Sword, The Horse, and Kiều. This painting reflects the strong will and daring spirit of the character Từ Hải in the story. Through this piece, Sơn aims to convey the message that Việt Nam will take off fearlessly a more prosperous future.

Located behind the headquarters of the central bank of Malaysia, BNM MAG features six permanent galleries: Children’s Gallery, the Bank Negara Malaysia Gallery, Economic Gallery, Islamic Finance Gallery, Numismatics Gallery and Art Gallery. These galleries illustrate the role of banks in Malaysia's economic development and the national financial context from before Malaysia gained independence on August 31, 1957, to the present. To reinforce the bank's role as a leader in national currency and a supporter of artistic heritage, the museum also displays ancient currencies as well as the most distinctive collections of art from Malaysia and ASEAN.— VNA/VNS