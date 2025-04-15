Nationwide cultural spectacle to celebrate 50 years of national reunification

HÀ NỘI — In a sweeping tribute to one of Việt Nam's most pivotal moments in history, nearly 1,500 artists and performers from 12 prestigious art units under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism are set to take centre stage in an extraordinary series of performances commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025).

Throughout April and May, this grand cultural programme will bring stirring artistic experiences to audiences nationwide, igniting a spirit of pride, solidarity, and remembrance.

Leading the celebrations, the Việt Nam National Drama Theatre will present Tháng Năm Cùng Người (May with the Leader), featuring two plays which will be performed at the theatre from April 17-27.

On April 21, the Việt Nam National Symphony Orchestra will deliver a landmark concert at the Hanoi Opera House. Melding historical reverence with modern cultural dialogue, the concert will feature a captivating performance by internationally renowned pianist Nguyễn Việt Trung.

Adding to the musical offerings, the Việt Nam National Music, Song and Dance Theatre will stage Bài Ca Chiến Thắng (Song of Victory) on April 25 at the Âu Cơ Arts Centre. The folk-symphonic concert aims to evoke the unyielding spirit of the Vietnamese people and their enduring desire for unity.

Circus lovers can look forward to a dynamic show from the Vietnam Circus Federation entitled Non Sông Ngày Thống Nhất (The Homeland on Reunification Day), running from April 25 to May 4. The production combines thrilling circus acts with dramatic re-enactments of the 1975 Great Spring Victory, featuring heroic soldiers and border guards.

The Việt Bắc Folk Music and Dance Theatre will stage two performances: the Việt Nam Ca Khúc Khải Hoàn (Vietnam Echoes the Triumph Song) in Huế City on April 30, and the touring musical travelling through Thái Nguyên, Lạng Sơn, and Cao Bằng during April and May.

Meanwhile, the Việt Nam Cải Lương Theatre will journey to the highlands with Hành Trình Biên Giới 2025 (Border Journey 2025), a unique programme blending reformed theatre, live music, and heartfelt interaction with local communities and border soldiers in Si Ma Cai, Lào Cai, from April 18 to 20.

The Việt Nam Contemporary Art Theatre will cap off the month with a concert on Trường Sơn memories on April 27 at the Hà Nội Opera House, featuring performances by veteran artists paying tribute to the legendary mountain trail.

Joining the nationwide celebration, other key institutions, including the Việt Nam National Opera and Ballet (VNOB), Youth Theatre, Việt Nam Chèo Theatre, Việt Nam Puppetry Theatre, and Việt Nam Tuồng Theatre, will also present special performances across all three regions of the country. — VNA/VNS